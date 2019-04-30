Clergy decries irregularities in Nigerian polling system

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – METHODIST Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Rt. Reverend Dr Livinus Onuagha, has decried the irregularities in Nigerian political system, saying it’s crooked with complexities.

​Bishop Onuagha made this known at Awgu, Enugu State, during a sermon at the burial service of late Mrs Catherine Chibiko Ozoemena, mother of the governorship candidate of United Democratic Party (UDP), Pastor Donatus Ozoemena in Enugu State at the just-concluded general election.

​The Bishop, who officiated the service, flanked by a host of other ministers from various denominations, noted that he felt disturbed when he learned that Pastor Ozoemena had joined politics, adding that he and his wife had attempted to dissuade him on grounds that it was not his familiar turf.

​According to him “When I heard that my friend, Pastor Ozoemena and his wife had joined Nigerian politics, I screamed and told my wife that they had entered a one-chance bus.

​”Nigerian politics is crooked, full of crooked players. You could clearly win election, before everybody, in your polling booth, for instance. But you end up emerging as the loser in that same booth, at the end of the day. It is that crooked – the more you look, the less you see game.

He urged relevant stakeholders to refine the nation’s political sector to make it a transparent level-playing ground where the game is played strictly by the rules.

​Meanwhile, Bishop Onuagha extolled the virtues of late Ozoemena, describing her as a woman who left indelible marks as a good mother, and lover of God and man, stressing that she deserved a special position in God’s bosom.

​According to him, from all indications, including several testimonies of those that had known and related with the deceased woman leader, that it was certain that late Ozoemena had gone to rest in heaven.

​He enjoined all individuals to emulate the life of Mrs Ozoemena and always put God first in all their endeavours. He also urged the people to be conscious of the effect of their actions and inactions on their neighbours, adding that Mrs Ozoemena’s demise was another reminder about the certainty of death to all mankind, as well as the uncertainty of when, where and how it would occur.

​In his funeral oration, Pastor Ozoemena, the deceased’s first son, eulogised her late mother, pointing out that her entire life radiated love, almsgiving and selfless service.

​”Love was her skill. Mama lived a life worthy of emulation. She had a big heart and open alms which was why everybody easily became her friend.

​”She lived a selfless life which earned her the nick name, ‘Madam Iwe Ewe’ due to her forgiving spirit.

​’Mama and our daddy loved and fed people around them irrespective of gender, age or tribal differences.

​”During her active days, nothing took place without her presence; she was a giver to a fault, and her dedication to human and community development had no bounds,” he noted.

He further disclosed that her ​late mum who died on January 29, 2019, was born in 1945, got married to their father, Elder Sunday Okeke Ozoemena at an early age, and they were blessed with four boys and two girls, including himself, Festus, Ephraim, Ernest, Adaku and Amauchechukwu.

​The event attracted dignitaries from within and outside the country; various cultural troupes, in-laws, friends and well-wishers among others.

