Civil servant in court for allegedly stealing N671, 000 belonging to taxpayers in Osun

A civil servant, Omole Dayo, 28, on Monday, appeared in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N671,000 belonging to taxpayers in Osun.

Dayo, a staff member of Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) in Osun, is charged two counts of theft and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April 2018, within Ijesa and Osogbo metropolis, Osun.

Abiodun said that the accused stole N671, 000 belonging to OIRS

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11, laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After the arraignment, the Defence Counsel, Mr Oladipupo Olatunbosun, prayed the court to admit his client in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Oloyade ordered that the surety must be a Director in a Ministry.

She also ordered that the surety must also reside within the court jurisdiction and must produce evidence of tax payment.

