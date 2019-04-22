Christians mark Easter with excitement, appreciation

Some Christians in the FCT marked the Easter festivities with appreciation and excitement as they look forward to receiving improved wages from the Federal Government.

On April 18, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill to bring smiles to the faces of civil servants who have been clamouring for a new wage structure over the years.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Monday, the Christians hundreds of whom besieged various places to catch fun, said that the most exciting development this Easter was the signing of the wage bill.

A Durumi resident, Mr Marcel Johnson, described the signing of the bill as an Easter present to civil servants, who had been in anguish over the years.

“Most Christians, especially civil servants, will experience a truly happy Easter celebration with the knowledge that there will be on an improved salary scale.”

Johnson described the new minimum wage as a compensation to Nigerian workers, noting that the development would make workers to forget the economic hardships in the country.

“I pray that foodstuffs and other commodities will not become expensive in our markets because I noticed that our traders always wait for times like this to hike prices of their wares,” he said.

Another FCT resident, Mr Shadrach Marcus, said, however, people’s source of happiness was not dependent upon the economy of the country but on the “economy of heaven.”

He said: “economic hardships remind the church that Christ suffered, died and defeated death when he rose on the third day.

“Believers would resurrect with Christ on the third day, having passed through the ongoing economic hardship in the country.

“There is nobody in the country who the hardship is not affecting in one way or the other but the degree differs, but anyhow, we will celebrate the Easter.

“What Easter reminds us is more important than what we are going through. Christ himself went through this hardship for 40 days and at last he overcame death and resurrected.”

Miss Felicia Udoh of the United Evangelical Church at Apo, similarly went spiritual, describing the economy of heaven as different from, and better than the economy on earth.

She noted that even if the economy of the country could not provide for the people, the storage house of God was inexhaustible.

“The economy of the church is not dependent on the economy of the government. We look through and depend fully on the economy of heaven. The storage house of God is inexhaustible.

Speaking also on the true essence of Easter, Mr Alex Emmanuel advised Christians to always prepare themselves spiritually and physically to keep themselves holy at all times.

According to Emmanuel, Easter is a celebration that is worth preparing for, because it comes once in a year. It comes and it goes, we have to celebrate it.

“It is a celebration that marks the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is a good celebration, which we still need to prepare and celebrate spiritually and physically in the little way we can.”

NAN reports that many churches embarked on series of events and prayers to strengthen the faith of Christians to prepare them for “unforeseen persecution,” which Christ undertook to save humanity.