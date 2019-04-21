Arise with Him

By Funmi Komolafe

“ He is not here: for he is risen, as he said, Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo I have told you”. Matthew 28 vs. 6&7.

This quote from the Holy Bible is the essence of Christianity. Jesus won total victory over death, he died that we may live, he came to save us from our sins, he bore pains for us, he was wrongly accused, his Blood was shed for the redemption of our sins.

As a Christian, I know you are knowledgeable about Christ, his works, his story from birth to death and resurrection.

Today is Easter Sunday. The day that we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Why is it the essence of Christianity? It is because we have an advocate. One in whose name we can ask anything of the Father and it shall be done for us.

We have a name that is above all names. We are confident, that the Lord Jesus is ALIVE. We are sure that we serve a merciful God. I really don’t need to say more, I am sure you know more.

The Word of God in John 3 vs. 16 &17 buttresses the point about Christ. “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved”.

Brethren, while it is nice to have fun to celebrate Easter, which is satisfying the flesh. As a Christian, you should move beyond satisfying the flesh. What are your plans to nourish the Spirit which is more important that the flesh?

If these 40 days passed by and you didn’t have even a day of fasting, you have failed to nourish the flesh. If indeed you believe that the Spiritual controls the physical, then you will appreciate the need to nourish the Spirit.

Do you ask, how do I nourish the Spirit? The first step for you is to familiarize yourself with the Word of God, act the Word or better still live your life according to the word of God.

Engage in fellowship based on the word of God. Keep away from sins and worship the Lord with praises and thanksgiving. Devout time for daily prayers and be led by the Spirit of God among other steps.

I’m sure as a Christian, you know that Jesus died for our sins. This was clear right from the beginning as recorded in Matthew 1 vs. 21 when an angel of the Lord said to Joseph, “ And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shall call his name JESUS; for he shall save his people from their sins”.

Some people are fond of saying, “ I bear no malice against anyone, my relationship with God is perfect, and therefore I am not sinful”.

Brethren, nothing can be farther from the truth. To think evil of your enemy is a sin. By so doing, you are saying that you do not believe the word of the Lord Romans 12 vs. 17-19 : Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men. Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord”.

Do you know that when you hold on to the Lord, and your breakthrough manifests, God, has put your enemies to shame?

Let me share with you the story of a young lady. The lady was pregnant and the pregnancy became overdue but by the power of God, she put to bed a set of twins, a boy and a girl. While she had this challenge, she went from one church to another praying fervently. During one of the prayer meetings, God revealed through the Holy Spirit that she must not allow anyone to dispose of the first bath water of the babies.

When she had the twins, her landlady said she would help her dispose of the twin’s first bath water. She lady refused. She insisted she would dispose of it herself.

From that moment on, the landlady became hostile to her and her twins.

Brethren, do we need anyone to tell us that the landlady wanted to do something evil with that bath water? We thank God that we have an advocate in Jesus. Thank God for the Holy Spirit that spoke.

Within a short while, the landlady who couldn’t achieve her wicked aim gave the lady a quit notice.

Of course, the woman left the house. What if the Holy Spirit had not spoken? What if she hadn’t been attending church services regularly? Perhaps, the wicked landlady would have tampered with the destiny of the twins.

Did you also appreciate that the landlady pretended to be a helpful friend? That is the way many people are but our God that knows also things can read their intentions.

In the name of Jesus, you will rise above all your enemies this season in Jesus name.

This however does not mean that all Christians are good people. There are Christians that do not wish their fellow worshippers well. They are either envious or jealous yet they pretend to be your friends.

Painful seeds, bountiful rewards

The Holy Bible tells us in Romans 3 vs. 23 “ For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God:”

We know as Christians that sins can be committed in words, thought and deed. For you to think evil of a fellow human being is a sin. We commit sins every day but God is merciful to forgive us. However, we need not take His mercy for granted if we fail to confess, repent and stop committing sins.

Acts of Apostles 3 vs. 19 “ Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;”

We are further assured in 1st John 1 vs. 9 “ If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness”.

Are your prepared to be cleansed by the Blood of Jesus? If you are, make Him your friend. Depend solely on him. Do not be misled to visit any herbalist or occultist in order or to get a miracle.

Jesus is the answer to all challenges. Be it, financial crisis, indebtedness, loneliness, barrenness, unemployment, failing business or whatever, all will bow to the name of Jesus.

You shall overcome if only are connected to Jesus.

Our assurance is found in Romans 5 vs. 8-9 “ But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him”.

A simple dictionary meaning describes wrath as “ intense anger (usually on an epic scale). It is definitely something that makes you unhappy. What is that issue that constitutes a wrath in your life? If you could help yourself, you would have resolved the issue long ago but thank God we have an “ unlimited God”.

Jeremiah 32 vs. 27 “ Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me”. Brethren, you need to believe to answer the question. You need faith to be able to answer the question.

Once you believe, the Holy Bible tells us that all things are possible to him that believeth. Bear in mind that Jesus suffered many things like you. At a time, his congregation was hungry; he didn’t give up or query God for making such a large number of people come to listen to the word without food. He simply used what was available; five loaves of bread and two small fishes to pray to God and God blessed the little, such that it became an overflow.

By the power of the risen Christ, our Saviour, everything that you lack today, by Easter of next year, you will have an overflow in Jesus name.

It is not too late for you to engage in prayer and fasting. Remember what the Lord Jesus told us about prayer and fasting, when his disciples couldn’t cure a young boy with a lunatic spirit. Jesus said in Matthew 17 vs.21 “ Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting”.

With this we know that the life of a Christian is incomplete without prayer and fasting. Challenges that have remained with us for years can be described as “ stubborn challenges” and therefore require extra efforts for us to overcome.

Christ has risen that you may live. It is time for you to rise above all challenges. It is time to you to arise with God in Spirit. Wake up from slumber. Let the Holy Spirit take control of your spiritual life. This can only be when you are in an accord with Jesus.

Jesus said of the Holy Spirit in John 14 vs. 26 &27 “ But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid”.

This should strengthen your faith. Do not be afraid, only connect with the Comforter. Once you do, you will always be steps ahead of your enemy like the story of the mother of twins I mentioned earlier.

Mothers, sister, daughters, I give you an assignment to move your husbands, sons, son –in-law, uncle close to Christ by your conduct and preaching the word of God to them.

Today, many homes are managing rather than enjoying because of the state of the economy but God can turn things around and he will do so for everyone that believeth in him in Jesus name.

Use a part the long holiday to attend to the work of God and God will attend to your needs too in Jesus name.

Happy Easter! Happy! Easter.