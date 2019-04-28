What is your favorite colour?

Colour plays a significant part of our existence, we are affected everyday by the colours that surround us. It can psychologically and emotionally make us happy, put a spring in our step or make us feel gloomy, grumpy and sad. Most times people wear colour without really understanding its direct impact on how they are perceived through their clothing. Many professionals wear them for the sake of it, at times mismatching them that almost indicate they may have an element of colour blindness. The tendency for most men is to group colours according to their similarity. That is why yellow can pass for gold and teal can pass for green, orange and pink can fall into the family of red.

There are many ways you can express your unique personality, through your fashion sense, style, characteristics and now through it. When you decided to wear that suit, that blouse or shirt or that tie this morning, did you consider the matching accessories, shoes, jewellery or bag. Studies have shown that it does affect the decisions we make and the things we tend to notice.

Let’s look at it closer, everywhere we look we are surrounded by colour. It attracts us and moves us to act psychologically. Bright colours like Yellow or orange are vibrant colours that lift your smile, put a spring in your step and make you feel happy. Dark colours give a neutral effect & emotion, more solemn and less exciting. Why do you think stop signs are red? Red is an attention grabber raising blood pressure .It turns heads and makes people stop or act; green on the other hand cools ones feelings & emotions down.

Therefore at the traffic light you go on green calmly. As an image consultant a personal colour analysis the act of assessing which colours suit you best, is recommended for a number of beneficial reasons.

i. To improve one’s appearance

ii. To enhance confidence and self esteem

iii. To save time while shopping as it becomes easier to choose clothes confidently

iv. To give you value for your money after purchase

When you want to colour your style, your choice of colours should be such that they flatter your complexion. The colour should brighten you up, make you look vibrant, energetic even as if you were well rested. The theory of colour says that you are either cool toned or warm toned. Essentially if you are relatively dark shades in your complexion you have pigments of blue in your skin tone and therefore you are considered to be cool toned; otherwise if you are much lighter you are said to have pigments of yellow in your skin, suggesting that you are warm toned.

READ ALSO: Route-to market firm repositions for fifth year

The best thing with it is to combine well, you may decide to wear warm or all cool colours from top to bottom. When you mix and match, you make a bold statement. Depending on your profession it is important to be wary of the one you choose to wear so that you do not take away your authentic, authoritative and respective look. Ideally the most authoritative ones to have in your wardrobe are Black, Navy, Charcoal Grey and a lighter shade of grey. You may blend shirts and tops or blouses and camisoles that are much lighter in contrast to give it that complete look.

Always choose the ones that match your skin tone. Your complete colour style should flatter your figure & personality, it should Identify your strengths and flaunt your assets to bring out the best look in you. Black they say makes you look thiner, It is a colour of authority and power while White is an everyday wear but looks better when worn in the daytime as it stands for purity. Red is authoritative and striking, it looks good in dresses or a tie with a white shirt & black suit to give astriking power look. Blue is considered the most worn colour which goes well for both formal & business as usual. Just for your perusal let me leave you with the psychological meaning of some colours: What is your favorite colour?

RED: Strength, Courage, Power, Intensity

ORANGE: Energy, Enthusiasm, Compassion, Warmth

YELLOW: Communication, Creativity, Conscious Mind

GREEN: Health, Prosperity, Harmony, Peace, Healing

BLUE: Serenity, Intelligent, Organized, Status

PURPLE: Royalty, Luxury, Celebration

BROWN: Experience, Confidence

BLACK: Team Oriented, Respect, You have arrived, Power

GREY: Quiet, Sophisticated, Calm, Secure

WHITE: Clean, Pure, Cool

PINK: Feminity, Safe, Accessible

Colour TIPs

i. Wearing black makes you look slimmer

ii. Don’t wear too many colours or patterns in one official outfit

iii. Wear colours that make you look approachable

iv. Wear red to draw attention when giving a speech

v. Know your colours for formal events

vi. Black is acceptable to wear for formal dinners, business casual cocktails and informal retreats

“Colour influences your mood, your attitude, your image and your conduct. Brighter colours will have a positive impact, while dull colours may assume a negative impact.”

How good are you with your colours? Are you colour blind?

VANGUARD