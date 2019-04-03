3 die in Ondo auto crashes

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —IT was a sad Easter celebration for the families of three persons, who reportedly died in auto crashes in Ondo State.

Eyewitness account disclosed that the first auto crash occurred along Ugbe-lboropa Road in Akoko North-East council area of the state.

It was gathered that an unidentified lady died when a Mazda car reportedly had a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The second accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred when a vehicle rammed into a stationary truck and the two occupants of the vehicle lost their lives along Victory College, Ikare and Bishop Court, Ikare.

Confirming the incident, the unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ikare Akoko, Yinka Akande, said his men went to the two scenes for rescue mission.

Also, lkare Divisional Police Officer, Olu Agboola, confirmed the two crashes, describing them as “highly regrettable.”

Agboola said investigation was on to unravel the cause of the accidents.