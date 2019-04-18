18year old UNIPORT student allegedly commits suicide

*Course mates discover remains two days after missing tests

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: An 18-year-old Olaitan Gbadamosi, a student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT has been found dead in her apartment at Omuoko Community, Aluu Clan, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Olaitan, a 100 level student of Chemical Engineering in Uniport had celebrated her matriculation into the institution, two weeks ago.

The victim, who hails from Oyo State, is said be the daughter of a notable individual in the Western part of the country.

Some reports have it that Ola, as popularly called, committed suicide, following alleged depression, while some say she was poisoned.

Olaitan had two days before Saturday, posted a short video clip of herself crying and muttering some words.

It was gathered that when her room was broken into two days after she was not seen by anybody that a can of sniper, an insecticide, was lying beside her remains.

READ ALSO: My govt built three refineries — Gowon

It was also gathered that her face was swollen and had some stains of dried blood when the neighbours and her friends in school broke into the room.

When Vanguard visited the compound where the incident happened, a neighbour to the late Ola said the last time she was seen was on Saturday evening, adding that she (Ola) had returned home with a cellophane bag, having some unknown items.

The neighbour who preferred anonymity said: “The incident is shocking to all of us in this compound. We are living in total shock.

“The last time I personally saw her was on Saturday evening. She returned with a cellophane bag in his hand.

“As usual, I called her Ola as everybody do call her. She came to me, I held her on the hand she had the cellophane bag, she immediately transferred it to the left hand.

“After we discussed for a while, she left me and went to her room, on the first floor.

The source revealed that Ola’s generator was left on throughout the night, adding that nobody had left the compound to church.

“Her generator was on throughout the night. It was until I went to Church. When I came back my attention did not go there again.

“It was yesterday, Monday, in the evening that her course mates came to look for her that she did not come to school.

“They were worried that she missed two tests and decided to come and find out why she could not make it to school.

“It was at this point that they went to her door and knocked for over 30 minutes. We had to take a ladder and peeped through her window and saw her on the floor.

“When we broke into the room, we saw Sniper (an insecticide) close to her. We don’t know if she drank it. Nobody knows what happened to her,” he said.

However, the source noted that policemen from Choba Police Division, had picked the remains of the lady for investigations.

VANGUARD