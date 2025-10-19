Heartbreak Turns Tragic: 22-year-old hairdresser commits suicide in Enugu

By Emma Unah

Calabar — Tragedy struck over the weekend as a 22-year-old lady, Miss Odama Mary Agado, reportedly took her own life after discovering her boyfriend with another woman in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

Mary, who hailed from Woleche-Ipuole in Yahe Ward, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, was said to have ingested a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper after the heartbreaking incident.

Sources said the deceased, a hairstylist based in Enugu, had been doing well in her business and had recently bought a car and rented an apartment for her boyfriend.

According to a family source identified as Daniel, the young woman became distraught after visiting her boyfriend last Friday only to find him with another lady in the apartment she had rented for him.

“She became very angry and left for her own apartment. There, she called her mother and told her what happened. She also said her mother should take whatever happened in good faith, that she wouldn’t live again,” Daniel said.

He added that the girl’s mother, who reportedly had no airtime to call her back, did not raise an alarm or alert neighbours until she later received a call that her daughter had drunk sniper and was rushed to the hospital.

Efforts by doctors to save her life reportedly failed, and she was confirmed dead later that evening. Her body was taken to her village in Yala, where she was buried on Saturday.

“Immediately the body arrived, we dug a grave and buried her because she was too young to be kept for a customary burial ceremony,” Daniel said.

The family did not report the matter to the police, insisting that she took her own life.

“We are at a loss as to why she should take such action over a boyfriend. Some people say she was spiritually manipulated, but whatever it was, no blame game will bring her back,” Daniel added.