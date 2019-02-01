We’ve stolen 150 okada, killer robbery suspects confess

By Evelyn Usman

Five members of a robbery gang that invaded a community in Agege area of the state, killing two persons in the process have been arrested by the Police in Lagos.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen 150 motorcycles from riders in Lagos, within four months.

The gang members stormed Adewunmi Adebisi Street, in Agege area of the state at the weekend, where they dispossessed helpless residents of cash and other valuables.

In the process, a private guard identified simply as Alayiwa and one Ibrahim Akinbumi, a resident of Adewumi Adebisi Street, were stabbed to death.

When news of the robbery operation got to the command, a combined team of operatives from Dopemu Police Station and the State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS stormed the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the robbers took to their heels, but one of them, Damilare Adegbayibi, was arrested with a cut-to-size locally-made single-barrelled gun with four unused cartridges recovered from him.

His confessional statement according to the command boss, Imohimi Edgal, led to the arrest of four fleeing members of the gang identified as Ojesola Osundairo, Basiru Suleiman, Rasak Osunmade and Haruna Ibrahim.

Two additional cut-to-size locally-made guns with six live cartridges were recovered from Ibrahim.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they also specialized in snatching motorcycles, either from their riders, while posing as passengers, or from where they were parked, around Agege, Dopemu and other parts of the state.

The suspects, according to the Command’s boss, “have so far stolen over 150 motorcycles. They mentioned one Ibrahim Haruna as receiver of the stolen motorcycles.

“Of the stolen motorbikes, 11 have been recovered. Investigation in still ongoing and they will be charged to court at its conclusion.”