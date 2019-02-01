We can’t investigate stealing of ladies’ pants for money ritual – Police

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian police have said that they cannot investigate the recent claim of stealing of ladies’ pants for money ritual because it is not empirically verifiable.

The police also said that they can’t investigate divinations or morality except they are related acts that constitute a criminal offence.

This was made known on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, during a live television programme on NTA, titled, ‘Good Morning Nigeria.’

According to him, “Stealing of underwear for whatsoever reason is a recent phenomenon, before now, we had cases of rituals killings but we can’t investigate things that are not empirically verifiable except when there is convergence of the act like cases of murder or an attempt or related crimes.”

“We don’t investigate divinations or morality except related acts that constitute a criminal offence. Apart from factors like unemployment, etc, what we have on home videos, TV programs and messages being sent out.”

Recall that activities of fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Plus, have assumed a worrisome dimension lately as they go about stealing ladies’ pants for quick money.

Investigations reveal that the discharge from a lady’s private part on any stolen pant is believed to be vital for money ritual.

Consequently, from Imo to Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, among other states in the country, stealing of pants has been on the increase.

Pant thieves caught by residents, were, in many instances, lynched before the arrival of security agents. Meanwhile, some of the perpetrators were said to have devised means such as disguising as women to steal pants spread on lines to dry.

Female hostels and dormitories are worst hit, as several students have had their pants stolen.

But the police spokesperson blamed the upsurge in the dastardly act on drug abuse and warned, especially the youths to desist from the act or be ready to bear the consequences when caught.

According to him, “Drug and substance abuses are strong conscience suppressors that influence our youth into these wicked acts of fetish and ritual killings for get-rich-quick. While we’ll continue to fight the menace of drug abuse head-on, we want our youths to desist or be ready to bear the consequences.