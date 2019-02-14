‘Uduaghan still in the race’

By Gab Ejuwa

President-General of Isoko Concerned Youths, ICY, Prince Gabriel Udemude has denied rumours that the candidature of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the All Progressives Party, APC, flag-bearer for the Delta South senatorial district, in Saturday’s election had been nullified by a High Court.

In a statement, the leadership of the socio-cultural group said such fake news originated from those he called haters of democracy, who were afraid that Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of the state, was going to win Saturday’s poll because of the massive support and endorsement he had received across the entire senatorial district.

According to Udemudia: “Those falsehood peddlers are totally ignorant of Nigeria’s legal system which clearly stated procedures for litigations; they are indeed out of sync with party rules and guidelines that govern her affairs.

“While political parties determine what parameters to use in selecting/electing their standard-bearers as well as the mode of primaries, the role of the court is to interpret the party’s constitution to deliver its judgment putting into consideration the mode of primaries they adopted.

“In our case, we wondered what the court saw that they interpreted, as the APC screened all her candidates with their standard, with Uduaghan qualified and then had a voice vote, which he won. While in our legal system, there is room for appeal, Dr. Uduaghan remains the APC candidate, since the lacuna perceived in the verdict of the court of first instance is being challenged at the Appeal Court.

“We, therefore, urge all Uduaghan’s supporters and those who are in the train of Change to remain calm. There is no cause for alarm, he is APC’s candidate and the one whose name is in INEC’s data as the candidate. Certainly, victory awaits Dr Uduaghan in Saturday’s election despite some people’s evil machination,” he added.