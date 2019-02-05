Uduaghan leaving PDP is Okowa’s undoing – Ogboru

By Onozure Dania

Chief Great Ogboru, Delta State All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s greatest mistake that would lead to his defeat at the polls was to allow Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to leave Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ogboru, speaking at his campaign tour to Burutu, Burutu Local Government Area of the state, noted that Okowa’s refusal to accept Uduaghan’s handover has made him (Okowa) perform poorly.

He promised to turn Burutu into a tourist centre, adding “for Okowa to allow Uduaghan to leave PDP is his greatest undoing. Uduaghan leaving PDP is loss for Okowa and a plus for us.

“Burutu may have been forgotten by the present PDP government, but we will make Burutu functional by making it a tourist attraction when we come into government.”

Also speaking at the rally, Uduaghan reiterated that Delta needed a man with business acumen to create wealth in the state, noting that Ogboru has such capacity.

His words: “Ogboru has the business acumen, experience and contacts to create wealth and build a new Delta. And as for the Senate position, my voice will be loud and clear in the Senate because I will ensure that Deltans’ voice is loud and I will initiate laws that will transfer some equity of oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to the people of the region.”

On his part, Director General of Chief Great Ogboru Campaign Organisation, Chief George Timimini, charged the Ijaw to vote for Ogboru who is married to their daughter, noting that a first lady would do much than a docile deputy governor.

He Burutu people not be selfish with Delta South senatorial district slot, but allow it rotate among the three ethnic groups, by voting for Uduaghan.