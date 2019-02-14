UBEB top shot kidnapped in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—FOUR gun-wielding kidnappers reportedly abducted a top official of the Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB, Abuja, Femi Adesote, along the notorious Auga-Akoko Highway in Ondo State.

The 45 year old Federal government official was allegedly waylaid and taken away by the hoodlums, who shot sporadically into the air to scare motorists and other passers-by.

His vehicle, a BMW with number plates RSH 862 DV-Abuja, which was recovered at the scene of the incident, has been driven to the state police station in Ikare Akoko.

Sources said the victim was travelling from Abuja with his sick and aged father Samuel Adesote and younger sister when the abductors ambushed them at a spot close to Auga Grammar School in Akoko North East area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was returning his father to his home town in Alade ldanre, Idanre Local Government Area of the state after receiving medical attention in Abuja when the unfortunate incident occurred.

While the abductors whisked away the government official, his aged father and sister were let off the hook to arrange for his ransom.

He was said to have been taken into the thick forest while the shooting continued to scare motorists and other passers-by.

As at the time of filing this report, his abductors were yet to open a line of communication with his family on the payment of ransom or his release.

Police mobilise

In a swift response, the Divisional Police Officer in Ikare, Superintendent Adeniyi Agboola, has mobilised his men to comb the Auga thick forest to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

The Area Commander for Ikare Akoko, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Razak Rauf, has assured the people of the area that criminal elements within the community and its environs will be flushed out of the Auga thick forest.