Tension in Abraka as herdsmen kills cult members during initiation

*Kill two others at Agadama

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – TENSION has enveloped the university community of Abraka which plays host to the State owned institution following the discovery of the remains of some suspected cultists whom were killed during an attack on them by a group of herdsmen while carrying out an initiation ceremony.

The incident which was said to have occurred on January 26 came to the open yesterday following the discovery of the decomposing bodies of some of the cultists dressed in their regalia.

The discovery is coming just as another group of armed herdsmen also opened fire on a team of five fishermen at Agadama community in Ughelli North local government area of the state, killing two while three others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A security source at the Ughelli ‘A’ Police Division, game the names of the victims as; Oruvwe Alakpa and Usivwe Edewor.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to, said: “Both victims died on the spot while the three others who had accompanied them on the trip, sustained gunshot wounds.

“The victims were buried by their families after their corpses were retrieved by community youths who immediately mobilised into the bush to recover the lifeless bodies.”

Giving details on the attack on the cult group, a member of the Abraka Vigilante outfit told Vanguard that the incident occurred at the bushy part of Ovre’ Abraka where the cultists had converged for their ritual.

He said: “We heard the gunshots at about 3:30am after seeing some boys trooping into the area the previous night but declined going to the area because that area is mostly dominated by herdsmen.

“However, some persons farming in the area while heading to their farms stumbled into six decomposing bodies in different parts of the bush dressed in black cloths with gunshot holes on them.

“Upon investigation, we discovered that some students from the university had converged in the area for their initiation when they were attacked by the herdsmen who thought the boys wanted to attack them.

“We believe there are more bodies inside the bush as the decomposing bodies were discovered in different areas apparently while trying to escape the shootout on them.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka stated that he has contacted the Divisional Police Officers in the respective areas and they are yet to be briefed if any of such incidents occurred.