Stop attacks on Atiku, Onuesoke cautions Keyamo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has cautioned the Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) to stop his attack on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo reportedly said that it was an insult for Alhaji Abubakar to accuse President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC of planning to rig the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke said it was disrespectful of Keyamo to have described Atiku’s allegation as an insult.

According to him,”it is quite unfortunate that Keyamo is busy attacking PDP and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when the herdsmen issue has not been solved, when our brothers and sisters are dying in the sahara desert and the Mediterranean sea, and Nigerians are dying of hunger every day.

“I expect Keyamo to advise his boss on how to implement policies that will better the life of Nigerians instead of attacking and insulting the opposition”.