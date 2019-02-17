Say bye-bye to failure

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, it’s another beautiful morning and we look forward to blessings in the new week. May the blessings of the Almighty God reach our families and our nation this week in Jesus name.

Today, we are taking a look at areas in which we were full expectation but those dreams failed to materialize.

For some, it is business that failed to yield the desired profit; hence, the owner struggles to survive. It could also lead to indebtedness, inability to pay staff or even shop rent let alone fully meet one’s needs.

We also have parents who are worried about academic weaknesses of one or two of their children that has resulted in failure. No parent will be happy if a child is not academically successful.

To a couple that has been married for years without biological children, society begins to see them as fruitless. Some even regard their marriage as failed.

Even for the single lady who is successful in her career and well established with the capacity to meet her needs and that of others, people see her as a failure because she remains unmarried.

We can go on and on.

Failure, like success manifests in different ways the difference is that success attracts people to you, but failure keeps people away from you except when they want to take advantage of your situation.

Brethren, as children of God, what people see in our lives as failure are mere challenges that we can over come.

How do I know? It is because Mark 9 vs. 23 tells me “ Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.We are further strengthened by the word of God according to the words of Prophet Isaiah 40 vs. 31 “ But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint”.

The key word for us here is not faint which simply means, don’t be tired, and don’t give up.

Our Lord Jesus made it clearer in Luke 18 vs. 1 “ And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint”.

Brethren, when you strength is renewed, you cannot be tired, when you are hopeful, you don’t stop praying.

Pastor J.T. Kalejaye, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in one of his sermons said, “ If you commit everything into his hand, you will see his hands in all that you do”.

Peter, the most notable of the Apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ was once a failed businessman but when God intervened, his destiny changed. He ‘ caught’ men. Many followed him to the extent of having faith even in his shadow. It wasn’t Peter’s efforts but the result of divine intervention.

According to Luke 5 vs. 1-10, Jesus met Simon Peter and his fellow fishermen idle and asked that he be allowed to use their boats. Since the boats were empty, they obliged.

Everything that is making you feel empty, within this period, they Lord will intervene and you will be fulfilled in Jesus name. Verses 4&5 revealed to us, the conversation that changed Peter’s life and destiny.

“Now when he had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draught”.

Brethren if someone said so to you and I, I’m sure we would say, what is he saying? How can someone who is not a fisherman teach me my job?

Peter spoke like us “ And Simon answering said unto him, Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word, I will let down the net”.

We could see that even Peter had some degree of doubts. Otherwise, he could simply have obeyed but he first spoke about his fruitless efforts earlier. Many of us presented with a similar situation, are not likely to obey.

What then happened? Verse 6 tells us “ And when they had this done, they inclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake”.

The catch was so much that the net could not contain it.

In which area of life have you been having fruitless efforts, get ready for an overflow but first, you must ask for divine intervention.

Many of our efforts fail because we do not consider the factor of God in our human calculations.Whereas, the truth is, no good thing is ever successful without the touch of God.

What do you say of a man who goes to ritualists to make for him charms to enrich him. Somehow, he became rich but within a short while, he became a patient of a terminal illness that came with severe pain. While in pains, he began to confess. He got the ‘riches’ from the devil but had to pay with his life. He didn’t just pay with his life, many of his children took to drugs, and wives deserted him because they could not continue to take care of him. As he went through the terminal illness, the devil began to take back the ‘riches’.

He was financially drained.

No wonder the Holy Bible tells us in Matthew 16 vs. 26 “ For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

The man we mentioned exchanged his soul with devilish riches because he could not wait on the Lord. As Christians we must remember that we need to believe, obey and blessings will follow. What is your attitude to prayer? Are you just praying and saying Amen because someone is leading? Is your Amen a confirmation that you believe and you are expectant? Ask yourself these questions and answer honestly.

Proverbs 8 vs. 32-36 “ Now therefore, hearken unto me, O ye children: for blessed are they that keep my ways. Hear instruction, and be wise, and refuse it not. Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the posts of my doors. For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the LORD. But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul: all they that hate me love death”.

Brothers and Sisters, did you get the message? It is simply about patience, obedience and blessings.Are you ready to be patient and prayerful or you want to choose the short-cut? The short -cut offers quick ‘relief’ but the end is sorrow and pains. But with prayer, patience and obedience, we receive the favour of the Lord and the result is everlasting joy. Brethren, it is time to say bye to failure. Begin to decree failure out of your life and decree success into your life.

In the name of Jesus in every area of life that people have labeled you a failure, the Lord will intervene and you will celebrate and be celebrated.

God bless us and bless our country in Jesus name.

Go out and enjoy the peace of the Lord.