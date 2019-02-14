Rigging: PDP targeting INEC, security officials, observers for inducement, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of fresh plans to rig Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections by heavily inducing electoral and security officers as well as election observers.

The allegation was contained in a statement issued late-Thursday in Abuja and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The statement reads; “Following the leaked confidential report by the foreign elections strategists/consultants contracted by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP which stated that the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar will lose the forthcoming elections; we have received credible intelligence on some of PDP’s ominous plans ahead of the elections.

“The apparently orchestrated arson attacks on some facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC; syndicated fake news and planted false reports on the elections are part of the PDP’s strategies ahead of the Elections.

“The confidential report by the foreign elections strategists/consultants has recommended that the PDP take ‘urgent steps to rectify the situation’.

“At the PDP’s strategy meeting held a few hours ago, the opposition party resolved to monetarily induce major actors and institutions in the electoral process with a view to compromising them ahead of the elections.

“In this regard, the main opposition party has perfected plans to share money to persons and actors considered critical to the success of the elections.

“The PDP has also perfected plans to distribute between 5 and 10 million dollars to the States for ‘logistics and mobilization’ on election day.

“PDP’s targets in the well-oiled machinery are INEC officials, security agencies and observers. This is expected to make such persons agreeable to their rigging plots and other evil machinations

“The PDP is also using faceless bloggers to attack frontline security agencies in the social media as part of their plan to discredit the agencies.

“We must all be on high alert and resist this real and imminent threat posed by the PDP’s uncovered plans during the Elections”, the APC added.