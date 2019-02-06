Purchasing managers accuse BPP of unethical, unprofessional practices

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, CIPSMN, has accused the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, of bypassing the laid down procedure in public procurement and certification of professionals in the country.

The institute also called for inauguration of the National Council on Public Procurement to oversee the activities of the Bureau, saying that non-existence of the body fuels corruption and wastages in procurement in the public sector.

The Registrar/CEO, CISPMN, Alhaji Jimoh Mohammed Aliyu, who stated these at a press conference in Lagos, said that due process should be followed in appointment of Director General (DG) of BPP instead of the usual practice where the DG is simply hand-picked by the government.

He noted that BPP by its action, not only works against certified procurement professionals and best practices in the country, but also undermines the Presidential Executive Order Number 5, which supported the institutes’s role in the areas of contract award, procurement and supply chain management functions.

He stated: “The BPP by its action is degrading the institute and by extension, serially breaching the provisions and law establishing the institute and the necessary organs in order to advance their personal interest at the expense of the country’s development. This portrays the country in a bad light before the world.

“Procurement and supply chain management, and indeed, a national development plan, however brilliantly formulated, cannot achieve its stated objectives unless the projects, programmes and policies therein are effectively implemented. The actual implementation of a procurement and supply chain management development plans begins with the budget.”