Polls Postponement: INC, PDP, asks Imolites to reject rigging plot

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imolites have been called to square up against the plot to rig the 2019 general elections.

One of the Igbo based groups, Igbo National Council, INC, led by Chilos Godsent, spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, adding that he did not see any convincing reasons for which INEC, should postpone the 2019 elections.

As a result of which Godsent said that Imo people and Nigerians at large should act fast to prevent any such thing from taking place on or before the day of the election.

Just as a chieftain of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Southeast coordinator of PDP, New Media, Aic Akwarandu, also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari led government over the postponement drama.

Akwarandu viewed INEC’s decision as the postponement of the failure of Buhari and other APC candidates across the country.

He went further to say that Imo people were determined to vote out APC, and that the postponement would not change the minds of the people against the APC.

According to INC president, Godsent, “The Igbo National Council, INC frowns on the sudden shift of the dates of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria without cogent and verifiable reasons.

“Consequently, the INC, warn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to rig the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections. We therefore urge Nigerians to resist any attempt by INEC to aid or abet the rigging of 2019 elections.

“We therefore call on Imolites, Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Adding his voice, was a chieftain of Imo PDP, Akwarandu, “For me, INEC has just postponed the burial date of APC. You can change the burial date but the dead is already dead. Nigerians are very determined to vote out APC even if it’s fixed on the 25th of December, Christmas Day.

“The determination is motivated by the inefficiency of the president, Buhari which has been confirmed even by his own party members. It’s a solidarity match and not just election.”