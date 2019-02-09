PDP hails Supreme Court ruling

…Says it’s victory for democracy

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court, which yesterday upheld the law in nullifying the All Progressives Congress ,APC- held primaries in Rivers state, describing it as victory for democracy and the rule of law.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, lauded the apex court for its courage in delivering the landmark judgement, which it noted “has saved the nation from a serious constitutional crisis that could have marred the 2019 general elections and detract from our overall electoral system.”

The statement read in part, “The judgement of the Supreme Court serves as a huge lesson to politicians and political parties, to eschew impunity and always conduct their affairs in a manner that is in tandem with the provision of the law.

“The courage displayed by the Supreme Court in delivering the judgement at this critical time in our national life has also restored the confidence of Nigerians in the institution of the Judiciary and our democratic order.”