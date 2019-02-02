Onnoghen: The Allegations, The Politics And The Unfolding Drama

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Nigerian judiciary is indeed passing through a trying time. Never in the annals of the country was this arm of the government enmeshed in a corruption scandal of the magnitude that is currently threatening to erode its integrity.

The Federal Government, had in an unprecedented move on January 11, dragged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, for trial, accusing him failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law. In the six-count charge marked CCT/ABJ/01/19, FG, equally accused Onnoghen of maintaining five separate foreign bank accounts, in breach of the code of conduct for public office holders.

The charge followed a petition dated January 7, which was lodged against the embattled CJN by a group under the aegis of Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative.

The Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, which received the petition on January 9, at the end of its investigation that lasted 48 hours, recommended Justice Onnoghen for prosecution at the CCT.

Consequently, the CCT, summoned the Defendant to appear before it on January 14 to enter his plea to the charge.

Specifically, some of the allegations against Onnoghen, read: “That you, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, CJN, GCON, between 8th June 2005 to 14th December 2016 being a public officer serving as a Judicial Officer in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Justice of the Supreme Court failed to declare and submit a written declaration of all your assets and liabilities within the prescribed period of three (3) months after being sworn in as the justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 8th day of June 2005 and your thereby contravened the provisions of section 15(1) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap C15 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 23(2) (a), (b) and (c) of the same Act.

“That you, JUSTICE WALTER NKANU ONNOGHEN, CJN, GCON being a public

officer as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who is under a duty to declare his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau Chief on or about 14th December, 2016, falsely declared your assets in your Declaration of Assets Form CCB 1 (after your were sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria) by omitting to declare a domiciliary (US Dollars) account No. 870001062650 maintained with Standard Chartered Bank of (Nig) Ltd, Wuse 2, Abuja, which is being operated since 2011 and your thereby contravened the provisions of section 15(2) read along with section 15(1) 15(1) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap C15 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 23(2) (a), (b) and (c) of the same Act.

“That you, JUSTICE WALTER NKANU ONNOGHEN, CJN, GCON being a public

officer as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who is under a duty to declare his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau Chief on or about 14th December, 2016, falsely declared your assets in your Declaration of Assets Form CCB 1 (after your were sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria) by omitting to declare a domiciliary (Euro) account No. 93001062686 maintained with Standard Chartered Bank of (Nig) Ltd, Wuse 2, Abuja, which is being operated since 2011 and your thereby contravened the provisions of section 15(2) read along with section 15(1) 15(1) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap C15 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 23(2) (a), (b) and (c) of the same Act”.

Meanwhile, Justice Onnoghen, on January 14, declined to appear before the Mr. Danladi Umar-led three-member CCT panel to be arraigned by FG.

Instead, the CJN, through a consortium of lawyers led by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and a former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, challenged the jurisdiction of the CCT to handle the case against him.

He contended that FG’s failure to channel the petition against him, as well as the outcome of the investigation that was purportedly conducted on his assets declaration forms by the CCB, to the National Judicial Council, NJC, before it rushed the case to the CCT.

The CJN further argued that FG failed to abide by existing judicial precedent as encapsulated in a recent Appeal Court decision in Nganjiwa v Federal Republic of Nigeria (2017) LPELR-43391(CA), to the effect that any misconduct attached to the office and functions of a judicial officer, must first be reported to and handled by the NJC, pursuant to the provisions of the laws.

He maintained that only after the NJC has pronounced against such judicial officer could prosecuting agencies of the Federal Government proceed to initiate a criminal proceeding.

Placing reliance on a recent decision of the CCT on a similar charge FG lodged against another Justice of the Supreme Court, Sylvester Ngwuta, the CJN’s legal team, insisted that FG’s decision to sideline the NJC, stripped the tribunal off its jurisdiction to entertain the instant case.

The same day, FG, filed a motion for the tribunal to compel Justice Onnoghen to step aside as the CJN and Chairman of the NJC, and for him to hand over to his next in command, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

While the CJN was contending with the CCT, three separate high courts, as well as the National Industrial Court, issued interim injunctions stopping the tribunal from taking further steps in the matter.

On January 21, in a two to one split decision, the CCT panel, said it would proceed with the trial, despite the court orders.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Onnoghen, proceeded to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal where he secured an order that suspended further proceedings at the CCT, pending the determination of an appeal he lodged against his trial.

In the appeal he lodged on January 15, Onnoghen, argued that the Mr. Danladi Umar-led tribunal erred in law when it held that the preliminary objection he filed to challenge the competence of the charge, would be heard alongside the motion FG filed for him to step-aside.

Onnoghen insisted that it was wrong for the tribunal to hear and determine FG’s motion when its jurisdiction to entertain the substantive charge was being challenged.

He therefore prayed the appellate court to set-aside the decision of the CCT as contained in a ruling its Chairman delivered on January 14.

Meantime, before the appeal could be heard, Justice Onnoghen, on January 18, filed the motion the appellate court, on January 24, relied upon to temporarily suspend further proceedings in the case.

Unknown to both the appellant and the court, FG had the previous day (January 23), persuaded the CCT to issue an ex-parte order for the Defendant to be suspended from office, pending the conclusion of his trial.

Thus, in a move that took Nigerians by storm, President Muhammadu Buhari, on January 25, suspended Justice Onnoghen and swore-in the next most senior jurist of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad to take over the leadership of the judiciary as the Acting CJN.

The action of the President elicited varied reactions from both within and outside the judicial circles, with the NBA, describing it as a coup against the judiciary.

“The Nigerian Bar Association unequivocally rejects and condemns this attempted coup against the Nigerian Judiciary and evident suspension of the Nigerian Constitution by the Executive arm of the Federal Government.

“The action of the Executive portends a slide into anarchy and complete deconstruction of the Rule of Law and due process. It amounts to an absolute breach of the Constitution and the usurpation of the powers of the Senate and the Nigerian Judicial Council”, NBA which is the umbrella body of lawyers in the country stated.

Onnoghen was suspended barely eight hours after he announced his decision to inaugurate judges that will take charge of the 2019 election petition tribunals.

He had in a statement that was signed by his Senior Special Assistant on media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, said he would as part of his duties, swear in members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals last Saturday.

To further register its displeasure over the action FG took against Onnoghen, the NBA, ordered a 2-day boycott of court activities in the country by lawyers.

The legal body further constituted a three member committee to liaise with the government with a view to finding an amicable resolution of the crisis bedevilling the suspended CJN.

Likewise, twenty-five constitutional lawyers, dragged President Buhari before the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge what they termed as illegal suspension of the CJN, Onnoghen.

The suit was filed on January 28, which was a day the CCT, okayed indefinite adjournment of proceedings before it to await the outcome of Onnoghen’s appeal.

The Plaintiffs, led by human rights activist, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, posed two legal issues for the determination of the court.

They prayed the high court to determine, “Whether by the combined interpretation of Section 153(1) (i) paragraph 21(a) of the 3rd Schedule and Sections 271, 291, 292 and 231 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [and especially in view of the Supreme Court decision in Elelu-Habeeb vs. AGF (2012) 13 N.W.L.R. (Pt. 1318);], there exists any authority in the 1st Defendant (Buhari) to suspend the 4th Defendant (Onnoghen) as the Chief Justice of Nigeria?

As well as, “Whether by the combined interpretation of Section 153(1) (i) paragraph 21(a) of the 3rd Schedule and Sections 271, 291, 292 and 231 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [and especially in view of the Supreme Court decision in Elelu-Habeeb vs. AGF (2012) 13 N.W.L.R. (Pt. 1318);] the purported suspension of the 4th Defendant as the Chief Justice of Nigeria by the 1st Defendant on the 25th January, 2019 is not unconstitutional?”.

Upon determination of the questions, the Plaintiffs, asked the court to hold that President Buhari lacked the constitutional power to suspend Onnoghen as the CJN.

“A Declaration of this Honourable Court that by the combined interpretation of Section 153(1) (i) paragraph 21(a) of the 3rd Schedule and Sections 271, 291, 292 and 231 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [and especially in view of the Supreme Court decision in Elelu-Habeeb vs. AGF (2012) 13 N.W.L.R. (Pt. 1318);] the purported suspension of the 4th Defendant as the Chief Justice of Nigeria by the 1st Defendant on the 25th January, 2019 is of no legal force, unconstitutional and a nullity.

“An order of this honourable court restoring the 4th Defendant forthwith to his office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Likewise, “An order of perpetual injunction of this honorable court restraining the 1st Defendant or any other person acting on his behalf or at his direction from further suspending the 4th Defendant from his office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria”.

Aside President Buhari, other Defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/113/2019, were the NJC, the Acting CJN, Justice Muhammad, and the suspended CJN, Justice Onnoghen.

Meantime, on January 30, the appellate court cleared the coast for FG to open its case against the suspended CJN.

The appellate court, in a unanimous ruling by a three-man panel of Justices, vacated its initial order that stopped the CCT from taking further steps in Onnoghen’s trial.

In the lead ruling that was delivered by Justice Abdul Aboki, the appellate court held that granting the suspended CJN’s motion to stop his trial, would amount to a “fundamental interruption” of a criminal proceeding before the CCT.

It noted that Onnoghen himself had in a judgment he delivered in a case involving a firm owned by former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, Destra Investment Limited, banned the grant of stay of proceeding in criminal matters.

Justice Aboki further recalled that the suspended CJN had in another case that involved the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, identified the CCT as a special court with quasi-criminal jurisdiction.

He maintained that section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, expressly forbade courts from granting orders to stay proceedings in criminal cases.

“We cannot run away from the fact that the CCT which has quasi-criminal jurisdiction, does not have an option than to abide and apolitical the criminal laws in all proceedings before it”, Justice Aboki added.

Consequently, the appellate court dismissed Onnoghen’s appeal, stressing that the order for stay of proceedings he requested for could not be granted as a matter of cause.

“An applicant must convince the court that grant of such order will be in the interest of justice”, the court held, saying there was no “special or exceptional circumstance”, to warrant the suspension of the case pending against Onnoghen before the CCT.

“The Applicants motion for an order for stay of proceeding is hereby refused”, Justice Aboki ruled.

Nevertheless, the appellate court fixed next Monday to hear the substantive appeal the suspended CJN filed to challenge decision of the CCT to hear his preliminary objection alongside FG’s motion to remove him from office.

Besides, Justice Onnoghen also lodged another appeal to challenge the ex-parte order the CCT issued for his suspension.

In his four grounds of appeal, Justice Onnoghen, argued that the Mr. Umar-led CCT erred in law by granting an ex-parte order for his removal, even when its jurisdiction to entertain the six-count charge the federal government levelled against him was being challenged.

He therefore applied for, “An order setting aside the order of the tribunal made on the 23rd of January, directing the Appellant to step aside as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and a further order that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria takes all necessary measures to swear-in the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council”.

The suspended CJN contended that, “The exercise of powers over the motion ex-parte without first determining the jurisdiction of the tribunal amounted to unlawful exercise of jurisdiction and therefore void”.

Aside the legal angles, the NJC also waded into the crisis by directing the suspended CJN to within seven working days, respond to allegations against him.

NJC which is the organ of the judiciary responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers, at the end of an emergency meeting it held last Tuesday, also gave the Acting CJN, Justice Muhammad, the same number of days to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for submitting himself to be sworn-in by President Buhari as Onnoghen’s replacement.

Basically, the NJC, directed the suspended CJN to respond to a petition that was lodged against him by one Zikhrillahi Ibrahim of Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civil Education.

It was learned that the petitioner is accusing Onnoghen of being in possession of funds and properties that are way beyond his legitimate earnings.

On the other hand, the Council, asked the Acting CJN, Justice Muhammad, to respond to two separate petitions that were entered against him by a group under the aegis of Centre for Justice and Peace Initiative, as well as by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

Agbakoba had in his petition, urged the NJC to determine the propriety of Justice Muhammad, accepting to be sworn-in by the President in place of the suspended CJN, despite being aware of the implication of his conduct.

According to Agbakoba, by submitting himself to the President to be sworn-in as acting CJN, Justice Muhammad, lent himself to constitutional infraction by the executive arm of government.

He recalled that Justice Muhammad was a member of the panel that sanctioned Justice Obisike Orji of Abia State for allowing himself to be sworn-in as Abia State Chief Judge by the state’s governor, without recourse to the NJC.

Agbakoba accused the Acting CJN of engaging in an act of judicial misconduct.

Similarly, the NJC, in a statement that was signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it forwarded another petition that was filed against the CCT Chairman, Mr. Umar, to the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC.

A group under the platform of Centre for Justice and Peace Initiative, had urged the NJC to sanction the CCT boss for engaging in “reckless abuse” of his judicial powers.

However, the Council, said the FJSC was the appropriate constitutional body empowered to deal with issues the petitioner raised against the CCT Chairman.

Already, the NJC said it has furnished both Onnoghen and Muhammad with copies of the petitions against them, adding that it abridged their response time to 7 days, owing to the “gravity of the matters involved”.

The Council said it would reconvene on February 11 to consider responses of the affected parties.

This is even as the CCT has declared its resolve to resume proceedings on the charge against Onnoghen on Monday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the scheduled resumption of the trial, embattled CJN, opened up on some of the allegations against him, especially as it relates to foreign currencies traced to his bank accounts.

In a ‘Cautionary Statement Form’ he filed at the Department of Intelligence Investigation and Monitoring, CCB, in Abuja, Onnnoghen, said the deposits were from trading in foreign exchange (forex), AGRICODE, as well as proceeds of his investments.

In the statement, Onnoghen averred, “That the deposits made in my US Dollar account No. 87000106250 with STD. Chartered Bank of $10,000 at different intervals of June 28, 2011 were sourced partly from my reserve and saving from my estacodes, including medical expenses.

“The same applies to my deposit of July 28, 2011, of $10,000 twice. It is important to state that prior to my opening the US dollar account, I had foreign currency, which I kept at home, due to the fact that there existed a government that proscribed the operation of foreign currency account by public officers including judicial officers.

“It was when I got to know that the policy had changed that I had to open the said account. Upon opening the account, I was made to understand that I cannot pay in more than $10,000 at a time and per payment slip. I cannot remember the total amount I had on reserve at the time, but it spread from my practice days as a private legal practitioner from 1979 to 1989.

“Some of the deposits are a result of forex trading, AGRICODE, and other investment returns were from proceeds of my investments into them. The withdrawals in the account are partly to pay children’s fees, upkeep abroad and further investments. My British pound and euro accounts with Chartered Standard Bank are savings accounts.”

“In the January 1, 2019 document, the suspended jurist, who wrote his statement on January 11, 2019, between 12:30pm to 1: 45pm added: “I, Walter S. N. Onnoghen, of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, hereby, voluntarily depose to the statement averred herein, knowing that whatever I write or state may be tendered against me as evidence in court.

“I also volunteer to state that the statement was not taken in evidence from me under duress but after the administering officer had explained and made known the details of the allegations against me.”

In response to allegations of non-declaration of his assets, justice Onnoghen said: “My asset declaration for numbers. SCN000014 and SCN.0000 5 were declared on the same day, December 14, 2016 because I forgot to make a declaration of May 2005 of my assets after the expiration of my 2005 declaration in 2009.

“Following my appointment as acting chief justice of Nigeria in November 2016, the need to declare my asset anew made me to realise the mistake and then did the declarations to cover the period in default.

“I did not include my Standard Chartered Bank Account in SCN. 000014 because I believed they were not opened during the period covered by the declaration.

“I did not make a fresh declaration of asset after my substantive appointment as CJN because I was under the impression that my SCN. 000015 was to cover the period of four years; which includes my leave as CJN.”

The petitioner had asked FG to investigate the origin of huge foreign currencies they said were found in Onnoghen’s accounts.

The petition read: “We write to bring to your attention serious concerns bothering on flagrant violations of the law and the Constitution of Nigeria by the Honourable Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Specifically, we are distressed that facts on the ground indicate the leader of our country’s judicial branch is embroiled in suspected financial crimes and breaches of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

“The particulars of our findings indicate that: His Lordship Justice Walter Onnoghen is the owner of sundry accounts primarily funded through cash deposits made by himself, up to as recently as 10th August 2016 which appear to have been run in a manner inconsistent with financial transparency and the code of conduct for public officials.

“To give specific examples, here are some instances of cash deposits by Justice Onnoghen: Justice Onnoghen made five different cash deposits of $10,000 each on 8th March 2011 into Standard Chartered Bank Account 1062650;

“On 7th June 2011, two separate cash deposits of $5000 each were made by Justice Walter Onnoghen, followed by four cash deposits of $10,000 each;

“On 27th June 2011, Justice Onnoghen made another set of five separate cash deposits of $10,000 each and made four more cash deposits of $10,000 each on the following day, 28th June 2011;

“Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen did not declare his assets immediately after taking office, contrary to Section 15 (1) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act;

“Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen did not comply with the constitutional requirement for public servants to declare their assets every four years during their career.

“The Code of Conduct Bureau Forms (Form CCB 1) of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen for 2014 and 2016 were dated and filed on the same day. The acknowledgement slip for Declarant SCN: 000014 was issued on 14th December 2016. The acknowledgement slip for Declarant SCN: 000015 was also issued on 14th December 2016, at which point Justice Onnoghen had become the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The affidavit for SCN: 000014 was sworn to on 14th December 2016; The affidavit for SCN: 000015 was sworn to on 14th December 2016;

“Both forms were received on 14th December 2016 by one Awwal Usman Yakasai.

“The discrepancy between Justice Walter Onnoghen’s two CCB forms that were filed on the same day is significant.

“In filling the section on Details of Assets, particularly Cash, in Nigerian Banks, His Lordship as Declarant SCN: 000014 mentioned only two bank accounts:

“Union Bank account number 0021464934 in Abuja, with balance of N9,536,407, as at 14th November 2014.

“Union Bank account number 0012783291 in Calabar, with balance of N11, 456,311 as at 14th November 2014.

“The sources of the funds in these accounts are stated as salaries, estacodes and allowances.

“As Declarant SCN: 000015 His Lordship however lists seven bank accounts: Standard Chartered account 00001062667, with balance of N3,221,807.05 as at 14th November 2016.

“Standard Chartered account 00001062650, with balance of $164,804.82, as at 14th November 2016.

“Standard Chartered account 5001062686, with balance of EUROS 55,154.56, as at 14th November 2016.

“Standard Chartered Bank account 5001062679 with balance of GBP108,352.2, as at 14th November 2016.

“Standard Chartered Bank account 5001062693 with balance of N8,131,195.27, as at 14th November 2016.

“Union Bank account 00021464934 with balance of N23,261,568.89, as at 14th November 2016.

“Union Bank account 0012783291 with balance of N14,695,029.12, as at 14th November 2016.

“The foreign currency Standard Chartered Bank accounts that were declared by Declarant SCN: 000015 have been in existence since at least 2011.

“Prior to 2016, His Lordship appears to have suppressed or otherwise concealed the existence of these multiple domiciliary accounts owned by him, as well as the substantial cash balances in them.

“The Standard Chartered Bank dollar account 1062650 had a balance of $391,401.28 on 31st January 2011;

“The Standard Chartered Bank Euro account 5001062686 had a balance of EURO 49,971.71 on 31st January 2011;

“The Standard Chartered Bank pound sterling account 5001062679 had a balance of GBP23,409.66 on 28th February 2011.

“It is curious that these domiciliary accounts were not declared in one of the two CCB Forms filed by Justice Onnoghen on the same day, 14th December 2016.

“The Naira bank accounts in b (i) and b (v) above are also omitted in the CCB form of Declarant SCN: 000014.

“It is our humble view that, with the foregoing, we have laid before you facts which support the assertion that Justice Walter Onnoghen may have committed a breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act as follows:

“Non-declaration of assets immediately after taking office in several capacities prior to becoming the Chief Justice of Nigeria contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act;

“Non-declaration of assets immediately after taking office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

“Non-declaration of assets at the statutory intervals after taking office throughout his career as a federal judicial officer contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

“False declaration of asset, and in particular, concealment of significant and declarable assets in the form of sundry bank accounts and the balances therein, contrary to section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

“Consequent to this information, it is our expectation and request that you will discharge the constitutional duty of your office and take the necessary lawful actions to uphold and enforce the law in this matter by involving sister agencies such as:

“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to conduct comprehensive statistical analysis of cash transactions on all the accounts for cases of suspicious transactions.

“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to determine whether Standard Chartered Bank has not breached statutory duties to the Nigerian State in favour of, or in connivance with, His Lordship on Suspicious Transactions Reporting (STR).

“The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to determine whether the disclosed financial transactions are justified by His Lordship’s lawful remuneration.

“As ordinary citizens, motivated by a clear belief that there must be high standards in public life, we have acted to expose a possible criminal breach of our laws. We believe it is now your duty to act, and to do so promptly”.

Already, FG has directed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, to freeze all the accounts pending conclusion of Onnoghen’s trial.

In a memo with Ref. No. HAGF/2019/E06/Vol.01, dated January 14 and addressed to the Director of the NFIU, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, requested that five accounts linked to the suspended CJN should be frozen.

The letter, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, was titled Re: Request For Freezing of Bank Accounts Subject To Investigation And Prosecution Pursuant To Presidential Executive Order 6 Of 5th July 2018 On The Preservation Of Assets Connected With Corruption.

“I am directed by Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to request that you, pursuant to the Presidential Executive Order 6 of 2018,forthwith restrict normal banking operations on certain accounts belonging to Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen pending final determination of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT/ABJ/1/19, Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Hon. Justice Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel).

“These accounts are as follows: (a) Account No. 5001062686 (Euro) Standard Chartered Bank) (SCB)

(b) Account No. 5001062679 (Pound Sterling) (SCB)

(c)Account No. 0001062650 (Dollar) (SCB)

(d)Account No. 0001062667 (Naira) (SCB), and (e) Account No. 5000162693 (Naira)”.

While Nigerians await the outcome of the legal impasse between FG and the suspended CJN, a fact that is not in dispute is that the judiciary is indeed undergoing a trying period.