Onnoghen is shameless… – El Rufai

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai has described suspended chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen as a shameless judge who has demonstrated that he is no longer fit to continue in office.

Addressing hundreds of protesters that stormed government House, Kaduna calling for the resignation of the CJN, El Rufai said it was time for every well meaning Nigerian to support president Buhari in his fight against corruption.

According to the governor, corruption in the judiciary is the worst form of corruption and no society can survive a corrupt judiciary.

