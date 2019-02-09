Obi to traders: Don’t allow Nigeria to collapse

By Nwafor Sunday

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday visited some selected markets in Anambra and advised traders not to allow their country to collapse.

Some of the markets he visited include, Ose Okwodu, Bright, Main Market, Ochanja and Upper Iweka. Obi appealed to them to vote PDP whose presidential candidate Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is well rooted in formulating and implementing good policies that will expand the opportunities of doing business in Nigeria.

Please resist pressure, intimidation, U.S. asks INEC

Obi went on to reel out some of the policies Atiku has already mapped out to boost businesses to include cut in taxes, development of ports in other parts of the country, improvement of road and transport infrastructure and removal of bottlenecks that hinder movement of goods from one part of the country to another.

N-Power to treble from 500,000 to 1.5 million – Osinbajo

Obi assured traders that a vote for Atiku is a vote for the salvation of Nigeria. ” A vote for Nigeria is a vote to put Nigeria on the track of development”, Obi said.