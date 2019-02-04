Notorious Katsina kidnapper nabbed

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A notorious kidnapper, Ibrahim Muwange, who has been on the wanted list of Katsina State Police Command in connection with kidnappings, cattle rustling and robbery, has been arrested.

Spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the arrest, said Muwange terrorised people of Danmusa, Malumfashi, Safana and Batsari Local Government areas of the state.

SP Isah said Muwange was apprehended at Dayi, Malumfashi area of Katsina State.

According to him, “On February 1 at about 5p.m., based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Muwange, 35, of Duffar Mato Malamai village, of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State at Dayi, Malumfashi Local Government Area, Katsina state.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the Command in connection with various cases of cattle rustling, kidnapping, culpable homicide and robbery terrorising Danmusa, Malumfashi, Safana and Batsari councils.”