No extension for candidates’ registration -JAMB

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Following the tour by Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, Chairman Governing Board, Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB to some Computer Based Test, CBT centers in Lagos, the body board chairman has said there will be no extension of date in registration.

Speaking to journalists at the Electronic Test Company, ETC, CBT centres also called JKK centre in Anthony, Dr Ndukwe in company of Babatunde Bamishaye, Coordinator, JAMB National Headquarters, Annex, Lagos and other principal officers of the body, expressed joy over the success of the ongoing JAMB registration exercise that has recorded little hitches compared to previous years.

The JAMB board chairman who also visited Ha-Shem Academy, CBT center, Owoduni Iwaya and Federal College of Education, Technical, St. Finbarrs Road, Lagos said that ” on the assessment of the three JAMB Computer Based Test Centres visited, I must say I am very happy with what I have seen today. In all the Centres I have gone today, I have no reason to complain.” He affirmed.

Dr. Ndukwe who commented the all-round use of the online process in JAMB registration thanked Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the body Registrar for banning manual registration. On the question of whether JAMB has done well in scrapping manual registration, he said, ” Exactly. There was this meeting we held at University of Lagos, UNILAG, stakeholders meeting on the 20th of December, that was where we stopped registration on Cyber Cafe and all other places that are not CBT centers because of a lot of discrepancies and fraud that we noticed

“So what I have seen today has confirmed that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and his technical team are right in banning the Cyber Cafe. I have interacted with the candidates and they are very happy. We are also expressing satisfaction with the management of JAMB and are happy with the achievements.”

Also when asked if the body will extend the deadline for registration which started on Jan. 10 to end Feb. 21, Ndukwe explained, I do not foresee an extension. We have to stick to the date given to the public. If we start now thinking about an extension, it does not portray our seriousness. You can see that some of the places we visited, they have many systems but fewer candidates. So let the candidates out there be mindful of the termination date. I do not foresee any extension in date for registration.

In the area of ensuring compliance with JAMB’s regulations on registration; including security during the examination proper, the board chairman noted;

“What we have done in some of the places, of course, people will like to cut corners. We found out that most of the fraudulent things that happened took place in the cafes, and that what why we banned them.

“Right now any center we found not complying will be sanctioned. And when you sanction one or two centers, others will seat up. So we have not heard any complaints emanating from such previous practices we noticed in the Cyber Cafes especially overcharging the candidates. As regards overcharging, we are very strict about it.

“Again, we are monitoring the Centres and we have security checks, and if there are discrepancies, we will know.” Dr. Ndukwe added.

The excited JAMB top official also praises the Nigeria president for reducing the cost of the exam. ” You will appreciate President Mohammed Buhari for reducing the cost of registration from N5,000 previously to N3,500 for the ordinary Nigerians. And we are very strict on the reduction as people should not use other avenues to surcharge the candidates. And that is the reason we picked candidates at random in the Centres visited to find out if there are paying extra. And not paid extra.'” said JAMB board chairman.

The registration process has been hitches free except minor network interruption- CBT coordinators

At the centers visited, it was observed that JAMB registration was going smoothly. However, the centers’ coordinators said at the initial stage, network fluctuated.

For Mrs. Marie Akpenyi and Mrs. Mojisola Sodunke, Ha-Shem CBT center coordinator and Managing Director respectively, the center which has registered about 7,500 candidates explained that this year’s process has been better compared to last year.

The duo who said the students paid no extra charge remarked that ” We have a fast network and no regrets in doing the CBT this year.”

At FCE, Technical Akoka, Mr. Ayila Ahmed, Computer Electronic officer at the center said except for initial network disruptions on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the registration process has been going on well. ” We have 10 computers and have registered over 2000 candidates so far. Except for network fluctuations at the beginning that usually occurs on Wednesdays and Thursdays, we have been progressing. And if there is any challenge, JAMB support comes to our rescue.” He said

Mr. Jibola Bankole and Mr. Olufemi Amuda, Director and Centre Manager, ETC, CBT centers also noted the smooth flow of the entire process.

We were not surcharged- Candidates

Except for Usman Abdullahi, whose elder bought JAMB form for N5,500 at a center in Boundary, Lagos, other candidates at the centers visited said they were not charged extra money except the N3,500 registration form: N500 for the literature textbook and N700 for registration at the CBT centers.

For Ogunshola Qudus of FCE, Technical, Akoka, said he only has to pay the N700 after he completed his registration. ” I was told I will only pay the N700 if I confirmed that my registration is properly done.