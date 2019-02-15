Man convicted for exporting narcotics via courier

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, convicted a 53-year-old drug dealer, Mba C. Ebere, for exporting 280 grammes of methamphetamine, a banned hard drug, similar to cocaine, heroin and LSD to Malaysia, through United Parcel Services, UPS, a courier company.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun convicted the drug dealer after finding him guilty on a count charge preferred against him by the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

During trial, which commenced in October 2012, NDLEA called six witnesses which included the arresting officer, investigating officer, official of United Parcel Services, UPS, the courier company used in exporting the drug, exhibit keeper and others, who told the court in their various testimonies of how the convict was arrested.

The NDLEA lawyer, Mrs. Obiageri Iwuchukwu, also tendered some exhibits which included sample of the drug, test analysis form, the courier company’s Airway Bill.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olatoregun held that the prosecution had been able to discharge the burden of proof of the charge against the convict.

Olatoregun also stated that she was satisfied that all the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses, noting that the prosecution had been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Consequently, Justice Olatoregun pronounced the drug dealer guilty as charged, but reserved the sentencing of the convict till February 21.

Arrest

The convict, who was 47 years old at the time of arrest, according to NDLEA in charge number FHC/L/349c/12, was arrested on July 3, 2012, at the Gbagada’s office of United Parcel Services, UPS, when he wanted to export the drug to Malaysia.

Upon his arrest, he was charged to court on a count charge of unlawful exportation of 280 grams of methamphetamine.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.