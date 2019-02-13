Mainstream Delta APC embark on last minute campaign for Buhari

The Mainstream Delta APC in conjunction with PSC, GOGAN, BYO and other Buhari support groups have concluded plans to engage on last minutes ward to ward campaign to mobilise Deltans to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a release signed by Barr John Ebireri, State Organising Secretary on behalf of the party state factional Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo charged all mainstream Delta APC party leaders to join the Buhari 4000 canvassers in the 270 wards in the state to mobilise Deltans to vote for the party come Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “All Mainstream Delta APC Leaders and members and Buhari groups are hereby informed and directed by the State Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo to join all Buhari Canvassers at each of the 270 wards in Delta State for a simultaneous street walk/campaign tomorrow Thursday February 14, 2019 as a final GET OUT the VOTE canvassing efforts for our dear President BUHARI.

The street walk shall end with a street rally at the town centre of each ward. The statement added that the street walk will commence at 10am at each ward and losing rally 1pm.