Youth Confab: FG demands action, not talk from delegates

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Federal Government has challenged delegates to the 2026 National Youth Conference to move beyond discussions and produce concrete recommendations that will shape government policies and address challenges confronting young Nigerians.

The government wants the conference to translate ideas gathered during virtual consultations into practical action plans on jobs, education, skills development, security and other critical issues affecting young people.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, made the call in Abuja at the opening of the conference’s physical phase, urging delegates to focus on solutions rather than discussions alone.

“Our responsibility now is to carefully examine the issues raised and the proposals received during the virtual consultations. We must identify the most serious challenges, review the solutions already proposed, and develop clear, practical and achievable action plans that can guide government decisions,” he said.

Olawande said the virtual consultations involved young Nigerians from all states and covered governance, employment, education, technology, climate change, peace and security, and national unity.

He said the conference was designed to give young people a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their lives, beyond government interventions in education, skills training, business support and job creation.

“We are not here just to speak to ourselves. We are here to help shape decisions that will affect millions of young Nigerians who are not in this room. That is a duty we must take seriously,” he said.

He urged delegates to respect divergent views and work towards recommendations that would translate into practical interventions for young Nigerians.