Los Angeles city council honours Stephanie Linus

Ahead of the 2019 edition of Pan-African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF), a festival held annually to celebrate black history, the Los Angeles City Council has recognized and honoured Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, for impacting the world with her 2014 movie, ‘Dry’, a movie with special focus on vesico-vaginal fistula condition and underage marriage among young women in Nigeria

“I got a Special Recognition for ‘Dry’ at the Los Angeles City Council, ahead of Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) Screening. ‘Dry’, in 2019 is still making great impact around the world. The movie has been selected to screen for the second time at the highly coveted Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, USA this February.

As a prelude to the festival I was recognized at the first ever ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation. Los Angeles City Council President, Herb J. Wesson kicked off the Black History Month by honouring actors and filmmakers who paved the way for people from all from walks of life to be represented in film. With the help of some legendary African-American actors and filmmakers, the day was officially proclaimed ‘Blacks in Cinema’ in Los Angeles”, she said, while celebrating on social media.

During her acceptance speech at the presentation in Los Angeles, the actress stressed the need for Africans to unite, in order to break barriers and make the world a better place.

“We need to make the world a better place for all of us. Also, coming from Africa, I think there is need for we from Africa to come together, especially with the African-Americans, so we can break all the barriers and misunderstandings that we’ve. That is why Pan-African Film and Arts Festival is very important for us because we see it as an avenue where we can all connect. So I’m so happy to be here; I hope we to continue tell wonderful stories to create a better world for all of us. Thank you so much for having me”, she said with excitement.

In 2016, ‘Dry’ won Best Narrative Feature at the PAFF. It screens again on Feb 9th, Feb 13th and Feb 18, with an interactive session after the opening night.

According to the actress, the movie has made immense positive impact across the world in changing the narrative concerning child marriage and other forms of social injustice. It was recalled to the festival this year due to its world-class production quality and continuous importance in global human rights advocacy.