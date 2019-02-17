Leah Sharibu: Adeboye declares holy war on kidnappers…as right activist writes Buhari

By Sam Eyoboka

WORRIED by continued incarceration of teenage schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu abducted by Is-lamic terrorist group, Boko Haram from her Gov-ernment Girls Science and Technical Secondary Sch-ool in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed holy anger.

Obviously not satisfied by the silence of all presid-ential candidates on plans to free Leah Sharibu and several other female capt-ives including the remain-ing Chibok girls who were abducted on April 14, 2014, Adeboye declared a spiritual war on kidnap pers.

Leah Sharibu was 15 years old when the terrorist gang stormed her school and carted away 110 teen female students. One month after, 104 of the girls were released while Leah was left behind be-cause she refused to re-nounce her Christian faith. Five of the girls were said to have died on their way to the forest.

On the 34th day of RCCG’s ongoing 49-day fasting and prayer programme, the holiness preacher led millions of church mem-bers across the globe to pray against wickedness in Nigeria.

He urged participants in the spiritual exercise all over the world, to thank God for a new day and for the salvation of their souls.

“Let us come against the activities of kidnappers, ritualists and cultists in Jesus’ name. Father expo-se them and all their coll-aborators in all their hide-outs in our nation.

“Lord set confusion in the camps of ritualists, kid-nappers and cultists as it was in the days of King Jehoshaphat, set enmity among kidnappers, cult-ists and ritualists for their extinct in our nation. (II Chronicles 20:22-23)

Continuing, Pastor Adebo-ye prayed God to lay am-bush against kidnappers, ritualists and cultists and let them be no more (II Chronicles 20:24)

“Lord we decree and de-clare deliverance, by fire, for every one of us captur-ed by kidnappers, ritual-ists and cultists in Jesus’ name. (Matthew 18:18)

“We decree and declare that our nation shall be totally free from kidnapp-ing, rituals and cultism in Jesus’ name. Father help the Police to be more emp-owered in policing our territories, such that crim-inal acts will fade away in the land.

“Father give us a respon-sible government, let the-re be employment for our youth,” he concluded.

In a related development, a human rights activist, Ikeazor Akaraiwe has wri-tten an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari pleading with him not to allow the lone Christian captive to furth-er remain in captivity.

According to him, it will be one year next week since the 15-year old girl was kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group, with 109 other school girls and while other girls who are Muslims were released after negotiations with the Federal Government agents, up till now, Leah is yet to be released by her abductors because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Mr. Akaraiwe stressed that President Buhari swore on oath in 2015 to uphold the constitutional rights of Nigerians, and so he should do same to Leah Sharibu because she, being in the hands of the terrorists is a breach of her constitutional rights.

The letter titled: “Leah (Liya) Sharibu” dated Feb-ruary 6, 2019 and made available to Sunday Vang-uard reads in part: “I am forced by conscience to bring to your attention many forgotten girl citi-zens abducted by terror-ists, one of them in parti-cular, Miss Leah (Liya) Sharibu.

“Many were abducted be-fore her, with her and after her, but what makes her case pathetic is that all her schoolmates abducted together with her were released one month after the abduction, except for her,” he said.

Quoting relevant sessions of the 1999 Constitution, Mr. Akaraiwe said: “Mr. President, you swore to uphold our Constitution. Mr. President, give a 100 men in exchange for her life if need be but do not allow her remain in capti-vity. And if she is dead, do let us know, so we may mourn her.”