Honouring Leah Sharibu at 23

Leah Sharibu

There is something profoundly heartbreaking about the fact that Leah Sharibu turned 23 on 14th May 2026, in captivity, far away from home, family and freedom. For eight long years, her parents have lived with the torment of not knowing whether the daughter they sent to the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, will ever return home alive.

For millions of Nigerians and people of goodwill around the world, Leah’s name has come to symbolise not just personal courage, but also the painful failure of the Nigerian state to protect its citizens from terror and religious persecution. When Boko Haram terrorists invaded the school on 19 February 2018 and abducted over 100 girls, Nigerians were outraged. Yet when only Muslim girls were returned to Dapchi town in broad daylight by the terrorists themselves after negotiations with the federal government amidst fanfare and unchallenged by the forces of state. Leah remained behind because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Whether viewed through the lens of religion, conscience or basic human dignity, that singular act of conviction transformed an ordinary teenager into a global symbol of steadfast faith and religious freedom. But Leah’s ordeal did not happen in isolation. Her story forms part of a much darker reality confronting many Christian communities across Northern Nigeria. From Southern Kaduna to Taraba, Plateau and Benue states, countless families have buried loved ones after repeated attacks on villages, churches and farming communities. Entire settlements have been wiped out and occupied by the mainly Fulani invaders. Thousands now live as displaced persons in their own country.

What began years ago as isolated violence has degenerated into something far more sustained, systematic and frightening. The world has noticed. United States President, Donald Trump, has repeatedly spoken about the killings of Christians in Nigeria and the failure to stop them. He has even taken some military actions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also voiced concern over the violence and persecution. That foreign leaders now speak more forcefully about the plight of vulnerable Nigerians like Leah Sharibu than our elected leaders is both embarrassing and disturbing. Sadly, official attitude towards Leah Sharibu increasingly gives the impression that her case has gone cold. She hardly gets a mention anymore. A nation that truly values the life of every citizen cannot afford such indifference.

We therefore commend the efforts of “Friends of Leah Sharibu”, the concerned women’s group led by Mrs Grace Osifekun, for refusing to allow Leah’s memory to disappear into silence. Their decision to mark Leah’s 23rd birthday and renew calls for her freedom represents the moral persistence that Nigeria desperately needs. Leah Sharibu must not be abandoned or forgotten. Nigeria owes her freedom.