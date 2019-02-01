Landlord steals tenant’s jewellery, cash in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old landlord, Sunday Sorinola, has appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N1.8 million and cash amount of his tenant.

The accused, who resides near Coppers Bus Stop, Adigbe, Mango area, Abeokuta, and was docked on Friday is facing a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mattew Famuyiwa, told the court that the Soriola committed the offence on Oct. 11, 2018, at about 8.15p.m at Adigbe area in Abeokuta.

Famuyiwa said that the accused broke into the room of the complainant, his tenant, and stole gold jewellery worth N1.8 million and cash amount of N562, 850.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant left her apartment to purchase recharge card for her mobile phone.

“Before she returned the accused had broke into her room and stole the items,” the prosecutor said.

He said that after the incident, the complainant reported the matter at Adigbe Police Station after which the accused was apprehended.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Magistrate, Mr Olalekan Oke, granted the accused bail of N600,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke said that one of the sureties must own a landed property and must be gainfully employed, and reside within the court’ s jurisdiction.

The prosecutor said that the sureties must also show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

He, however, adjourned the case until Feb.5 for hearing.