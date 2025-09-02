Ebonyi Court remands 24-year old Prophet over fake prophecies, other crimes

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI-A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has remanded a 24-year-old man popularly known as Prophet Ubadinma in a correctional facility over allegations involving defamation of character, attempted murder, malicious damage, stealing, arson, among others.

The suspect, who was alleged to have been in the habit of reeling out fake prophecies, committed the offences at Offianka Inyima, Agharaoza, Affiauku and the Ochiohu Inyegu villages in the Izzi and Ikwo Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State in 2020, 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The accused allegedly prophesied that an Ogun State-based businessman, one Emeka Mgbore (popularly known as EmmyBest) was a ritualist and circulated a video of the said ‘fake’ prophecy to various social media.

The fake prophecies led to varying degrees of attacks on the Ebonyi-born entrepreneur and looting of his shops by angry mobs in Ogun State.

It was equally alleged the ‘prophet’s inciting utterances and misdemeanour exposed the character of one Linus Uguru, Njoku Iziogo and others to ridicule and defamation at Offianka Inyima village, in the Izzi LGA of the state.

He was arraigned in Court on Monday by the Ebonyi State Police Command on four different cases comprising 16 count charges. The charges included attempted murder, arson, stealing, defamation of character, and malicious damage, among others.

His lead Counsel, Barr Emeka Anosike, pleaded with the Court to grant his client bail on the four different matters entered before it, maintaining that they were bailable and did not constitute serious harm to the defendants.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Lilian Aliede (Mrs) opposed the bail plea, arguing that the offences were both serious and unsettling to the complainants’ image.

For the matter of defamation of character, she told the court that the offences were punishable under section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33 and 373(a) Criminal Code Cap.. 33 Vols. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sandra Ifeanyi-Oyibe, granted the suspect bail on the two cases over defamation of character in the tune of N2,000,000 each, with two sureties who must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

According to her, the sureties should show evidence of tax clearance for three years.

Mrs Ifeanyi-Oyibe adjourned the two matters till September 16th and 15th, 2025, for hearing.

For the other two matters concerning attempted murder, arson, malicious damage, and stealing, among others, the suspect was not granted bail.

The Magistrate said her Court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on them.

She directed that the cases’ files should be transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a report of compliance. She adjourned till September 15 and 16, respectively.