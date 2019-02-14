LaLiga Derbies: Passion, Emotion and Excitement

…A showcase of the history, tradition and culture of LaLiga derbies

LaLiga derbies are about more than just football, they are about tradition, history, and culture. They are some of the most exciting matches in the world. LaLiga derbies are also some the most fiercely contested rivalries in World football, and a select group of diverse Nigerian media were treated to a vibrant LaLiga Derbies event on February 13th, 2019 at Moist Beach Club, in Oniru Private Beach, Lagos, Nigeria.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness for each of the Derbies being played in LaLiga during the 2nd half of the season; namely the Madrid Derbi between Real Madrid CF and Atletico de Madrid; the El Gran Derbi between Sevilla FC and Real Betis; the Valencian Derbi between Valencia CF and Levante UD; the Basque Derbi between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao; and the Catalan Derbi between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director LaLiga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio said, “We saw this an opportunity to present the various major Derbies coming up in LaLiga to the Nigerian media, in a bid to educate themon the passion and culture of each derby. We found that many people only know about the El Clasico as a big game in LaLiga, and El Clasico is not even a Derby”.

Media at the LaLiga Derbies event received further insight into the long, proud history of the competition, and the world-class teams who bring their talent and heart to every crucial, reputation-defining encounter. LaLiga is much more than just Real Madrid, Barcelona, and the El Clasico, it is about passion, culture, and heritage.

LaLiga continues to build its brand’s presence in Nigeria through events such as this one. Nigerians are becoming more and more familiar with LaLiga, its various big games, and most of all its Derbies, which are highly passionate.Along with supporting the growth of grassroots football in Nigeria, LaLiga is committed to inspiring new fans of the beautiful game, introducing them to the Spanish league and the best in world football while expanding their worldviews.

It’s Not Football; It’s LaLiga