Keyamo defends Buhari, educates Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

What can be described as political superciliousness is being witnessed by Nigerians since the commencement of 2019 campaign by various political parties in the country.

Ever since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, allowed political parties to campaign, no singular political party sees itself lower than the other. Over eighty-five registered political parties in this coming election have an imperious attitude.

However, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, believes he is better than every other contestant in the coming election. And so are other contestants.

2019: Buhari surrenders campaigns to Tinubu to face governance

In view of this, some contestants have accused and leveled accusations against each other, with some mocking and denigrating the integrity of others.

Reports have it that Atiku purportedly accused President Muhammadu Buhari of calling for violence when he (Buhari), campaigned in Zamfara state.

Reacting to the above accusation, perhaps to show that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate is better off, the Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb (UK), lambasted Atiku’s Campaign team, noting that they are known in their favourite pastime of peddling falsehood, scaremongering and misinformation.

This’ll be my fifth and last election; I’ll not abuse constitution – Buhari vows

He cleared the air and noted that what the President meant was actually a joke deliberately taken out of context.

Keyamo said that Buhari never called for violence in Zafaram state and warned Atiku never “to use his palpable desperation to return to power to set this nation ablaze by outright falsehood”.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE BY APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL:

PRESIDENT BUHARI NEVER CALLED FOR VIOLENCE IN ZAMFARA STATE

Typical of the PDP and Atiku’s Campaign team, they have continued in their favourite pastime of peddling falsehood, scaremongering and misinformation.

This time, the candidate of the main opposition himself, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, sensing a comprehensive defeat this Saturday and out of frustration, threw caution to the wind in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, February 11, 2019, when he alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari called for violence when he campaigned in Zamfara State.

Nothing can be farther from the truth. The Hausa word the President used in Zamfara, which has been taken out of context, is “fitna”. Incidentally all our Hausa language scholars have said the word means different things: it means distress, trial, affliction or temptation. It can also be used to describe rebellion or uprising.

In this case, President Buhari was actually weighing in on the joke told very often of recent in the North that due to the rice boom, farmers have embarked on pilgrimage and the marrying of more wives. So, what the President meant was actually a joke deliberately taken out of context: he simply told the crowd to ensure they eat very well because of the rice boom before they can contemplate giving in to those temptations.

PDP support groups begin door to door campaigns for Atiku, PDP candidates in Bayelsa

Even in some private meetings with our campaign team, the President has always commented on this joke. Sadly, out of desperation, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has decided to peddle falsehood.

We urge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to realize that it is God Almighty that gives power and takes power. He should not use his palpable desperation to return to power (in order to sell Nigeria to his “friends” and to make them rich) to set this nation ablaze by outright falsehood.

Thank you.