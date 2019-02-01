Iwobi, Ndidi to preview Eagles’ latest jersey

Two England-based players, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal and Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi of Leicester City will get the privilege of previewing the next set of Nigeria’s national team kits and a forthcoming ceremony in London.

It was gathered that, in a move that is similar to when Iwobi and Ndidi were joined by another Leicester star, Kelechi Iheanacho in modelling the Super Eagles’ jersey for the 2018 World Cup, the players will again play key roles in checking out the new line of designs.

READ ALSO: Iwobi wants more Gunners impact after Old Trafford draw

This was confirmed Thursday by the information department of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which disclosed that Iwobi and Ndidi have been invited to preview the new jersey on the sideline of high-profile meeting with American sports kit manufacturing company, Nike.

Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung is at the head of a delegation that is already in London for a series of meetings with Nike, aimed at optimizing their contract extension that was signed in November.

Dalung will attend the first of the meetings on Thursday evening at the UK office of Nike in London, along NFF with president, Amaju Pinnick and second vice-president, Mallam Shehu Dikko.

Nigeria’s soccer body explained that it is normal for the world’s leading kit manufacturers to invite top officials of their clients to preview and authorize a new design before the said piece is produced and launched.