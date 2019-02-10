It hasn’t been easy journey for me – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Bihari has said that it has not been easy journey for the over three years that Nigerians gave him the mandate to pilot the affairs of the country.

He, however, said that he has not taken the support Nigerians gave him for granted and therefore, promised to continue to protect the interest of the people and deliver on his mandate.

In a video message to Nigerians titled, “We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate,” he requested for more support in the February 16 presidential election.

He said, “It’s been over three years since you gave me the mandate to oversee the affairs of our dear country.

“It’s not been an easy journey but with sincerity of purpose, perseverance, dedication and most importantly, support from individuals like you, we have made great progress.

“Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see, some are still in the works.

“I hereby humbly ask for your support again in the coming election to enable us to move to the NEXT LEVEL and consolidate on the successes recorded in making our country a better place.

“I don’t take your support for granted. We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate.”