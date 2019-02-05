INEC meets with PWDs, sensitises them on election modalities

Jos – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday met with Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), in Plateau, to sensitise them on measures aimed at simplifying the electoral process for them.



According to Malam Halilu Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, the meeting, held in Jos, was aimed at educating the PWDs on INEC’s level of preparation, as it concerned the PWDs.

“We have put in place all modalities to ensure persons living with disabilities are not disenfranchised on election days.

“You will recall that the commission, in its bid to ensure that persons with disabilities participate fully in the electoral process, launched the framework on access and participation of the PWDs.

“The document, apart from the inclusion of the PWDs in all aspects of the electoral process, also aimed at reducing the barriers they face as voters, aspirants, candidates, party officials as well as staff within the commission.

“The framework is basically to meet the aspirations of citizens in line with international best practice

“So, this forum, therefore, aims at increasing your knowledge about the electoral process and provisions made by the commission for PWDs to participate during elections,” he told the PWDs at the meeting.



The REC explained that the commission had simplified voting process on election days for PWDs.

“ We have introduced sign languages and written instructions at polling units to enhance the participation of the hearing impaired and those with poor vision.

“We have also procured magnifying glasses for persons with albinism and have produced tactile ballot as well.

“Generally, we have put everything in place to ensure that the PWDs, persons living with albinism, pregnant women and even the elderly, are given priority on election days,” he said

Pai said that ad hoc staff had been trained and instructed to give special attention to the PWDs on election days. (NAN)