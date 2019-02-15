IGP deploys 55 additional CPs to 109 senatorial seats for elections

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has deployed 55 Commissioners of Police and other Deputy Commissioners of Police to man each of the 109 senatorial zones in the country.

This is in addition to the substantive Command Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

AIGs were also deployed to coordinates the CPs in all the states of the federation for the elections.

In line with these deployments, CP Mohammed Dan Mallam is deployed to Edo State as CP for Elections duty; CP Uche Anozie is to take charge of Edo North Senatorial district, CP Edna Obioderi Ugbubor for Edo Central Senatorial district and DCP Jimoh Abdulkadri for Edo South Senatorial district.

CP Odumosu, CP Edo State is deployed to Federal Operations at Force Headquarters for elections duty.

For Oyo State, CP Adamu Sule Jajere is to take charge of Oyo North Senatorial district; DCP Titilayo Kagode takes charge of Oyo Central Senatorial district.

For Kano State, CP Usman Sule Gomina takes charge of Kano South Senatorial district, DCP Ben Nebolisa Okolo takes charge of Kano Central Senatorial district while DCP Mohammed Ahmed Banda takes charge of Kano North Senatorial district.

For Ogun State, CP Olugbenga Adeyanju is to take charge of Ogun Central Senatorial district, CP Finmihan Adeoye is to take charge of Ogun West Senatorial district, CP Agunbiade Olasore is to take charge of Ogun East Senatorial district.

For Delta State, CP Nkeruwem Akpan takes charge of Delta North, CP Mobolaji Olaniyi takes charge of Delta Central, CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed takes charge of Delta South.

For Lagos State, CP Ebrimson Kenneth takes charge of Lagos Central Senatorial district; CP David Akinremi takes charge of Lagos West Senatorial district while DCP Bankole Sikiru takes charge of Lagos East Senatorial district. AIG David Folawiyo is to coordinate the CPs in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 6am – 6pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 (today).

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba, said: “The IGP notes that the restriction will assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process.

“He urges the citizens to troupe out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Police and other security agencies have already put in place adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.’’

While regretting the inconveniences the restriction will cause the citizens, the IGP however warns that the Force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election.

He, therefore, enjoins the citizens to steer-clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating the people’s will noting that the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period.