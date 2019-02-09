I can’t stand seeing my husband everyday – Lizzygold Onuwaje

By Ayo Onikoyi

Everyone has what makes them tick, be it in love or at war. For single mother of one, Lizzygold Onuwaje, a former Miss Delta State, Nollywood actress and producer, she cannot live under the same roof with her man. In her recent post which she soon deleted, the Itsekiri girl reeled out terms under which she could stay married to a man.

“You must work at two weeks distance from me. I love my space, can’t deal seeing my husband daily. I love to miss you,Skype or do videos with you let’s just be missing each other, that would arouse me and increase my love for you. I’m quite busy too so I need a man that is also extremely busy, so if you are a footballer,or work in offshore,or you’ve businesses abroad that take you out of the home for at least 2 weeks, you have a chance,” she began.

N-Power to treble from 500,000 to 1.5 million – Osinbajo

But not just seeing her husband on daily basis is not all she requires of the man who will have her hand in marriage. There’s more.

“ You must be older than me with about 5 years, I want to always look young before my man. You must never use pink lips balm on your lips. You must keep clean low hair cut, no weaving of hair, no afro and no plenty beard. You must never sag down your trousers, I love a complete well dressed gentleman.You must have a fresh breath because I love kissing. You must smell nice always and you must never pierce your ear, nose or any part of your body…no tattoos too. You must talk less ..don’t like men who talk too much and you must be good in bed…very important. You must be God-fearing and you must be romantic, I love gifts and surprises,” she added to her list of demands.

In one of her old interviews with Potpourri, Lizzygold declared that credit bank alerts turn her on, so, one should expect she would sooner than later come around to the importance of money in her life.

“Money is important so you must have small money. I am not saying you should be rich as Dangote, in fact we both must bring money to the table because I am also hard working. You must never be a bully or lay your finger on me, the day you try it I’m divorcing your ass straight up; you must be a complete gentle man,” she said

After clinching the crown of Miss Delta pageant in 2006 and trying her luck at the Silverbird’s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, Lizzygold Onuwaje ventured into the world of acting where she has since become a force to reckon with. She has featured in over 50 movies and has produced a couple of her own.