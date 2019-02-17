How we saved N6bn for infrastructure devt — Edo govt

By Alemma Aliu

EDO State government in the last few months saved nothing less than N6 billion which it has deployed to rehabilitate and reconstruct more than 140 roads and other infrastructure across the state.

Vanguard gathered yesterday that the state government was paying a loan with N500 million being deducted from the state’s allocation monthly but decided to covert the deductions to savings after the loan was duly liquidated.

The statement reads in part; “That is was how we were able to save N6 billion for the state. We were paying a loan with N500 million monthly deducted from our monthly allocation and after the completion of the payment, the governor in his wisdom said the amount should now be converted to savings for the state and that was how were able to save N6 billion for the state and that is what the governor is deploying to rehabilitate, reconstruct about 400 roads across the road.

“You see that we are in the dry season and this is the best time for road construction and that is why you saw the governor award the road contracts. The contractors are happy working because they are seeing the money there and so will be working with confidence that they will get their money once work is completed.”

It wil be recalled that the state’s executive council meeting recently, assured residents that the over 140 roads earmarked for reconstruction would get due attention before the rainy session.

The reconstruction work is classified into 9-axis and the scope of work to be carried out includes “site clearance/earthworks, scarification of failed sections, filling with hardcore (designated sections), and filling of sub-base with lateritic materials. Other aspects include laying of stone base as base course, provision of rigid concrete pavement and asphaltic wearing course.