Gov. Masari commends Daura Community College

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Friday commended the management of Daura Community College of Arabic and Islamic Studies over judicious utilisation of the N66 million donation to the school.

Reports have it that the college offers diploma programmes and is affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University.

Masari who paid an unscheduled visit to the school, said he was marveled at the quantum of structures built from the donation.

“What the management committee is doing with the donations collected through appeal fund to develop the school is excellent; I have no doubt that the money collected had been judiciously used.

“The quality of additional classrooms, lecture halls, library complex, laboratories and administrative block so far executed is worthy of emulation by government agencies and schools of equal status,” the governor said.

The Deputy Provost of the college, Malam Lawal Mai’adua, said the college used the N66 million donation to construct 14 classrooms, administrative block, two spacious lecture halls, library, and laboratories for Biology, Physics and Chemistry, without compromising quality.

He also said in spite of the quantum of projects executed with the N66 million donation, “we are yet to exhaust the amount.”

The deputy provost said what remained to complete the projects were the installation of electrical fittings, provision of furniture and renovation of students hostels.

Alhaji Ado Magajiyar-Karkarku, the project supervisor, appreciated all those who donated for the projects and urged them to visit the college to see what has been done with their donations.

He however solicited for more donations to enable the college construct a 1,500 capacity lecture hall and additional administrative block.