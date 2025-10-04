TETFund mitigates deficiencies at A’Ibom Edu College with N1.3bn projects

The new Admin building now commissioned.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) yesterday lessened infrastructures deficiencies at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education, Afaha with the delivery of a new administrative block and ICT Center in efforts to enhance learning and academic excellence in the institution.

Both projects cost the TETFund N1,391,116,511.32 (One billion, three hundred and ninety-one million, one hundred and sixteen thousand naira), Chairman of the Fund, Aminu Masari, disclosed at the commissioning at the school campus, Afaha, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

Masari, Katsina state former governor, said the projects were prioritized by the institution to address lapses and aid effective teaching, learning, and provide conducive administrative environment for the management team.

The Fund’s boss said, “The inauguration of projects is a pointer to progress and success in aligning with TETFund’s vision of making our institutions globally relevant and competitive in this age of digital advancement and increasing relevance and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“While I commend the College for completion of these projects, I urge you to ensure these facilities are properly maintained and protected. Funds are not cheap to come by these days in the face of many competing infrastructural needs. It behoves all users and stakeholders to ensure these facilities are well maintained to prevent early wear and tear.”

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ubong Umoh, asserted that without TETFund’s interventions in public tertiary institutions, some would have gone comatose for inadequacies in infrastructures and learning facilities.

According to the governor, “This building will last through generations and provide both administrative and academic support to the institution.”

Provost of the College, Prof Daniel Udo appealed to TETFund to sustain the support to the institution in furtherance of the cordial and mutual working relations it had built overtime with the college.

Ms. Jennifer Igwe, representing Yusal Teleview Nigeria Limited, the project contractor informed that the new Administrative Building consists of three suspended floors, accommodating 65 offices, well-furnished, four equipped computer labs and a conference hall.

The event spilled over to the institution’s 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th 12th, and 13th combined Convocation also attended by Executive Secretary of TETfund, Sonny Echono, represented by Mr. Babatude Oladije, Sen Ita Enang, and the College Management team, among others.