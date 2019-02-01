Gombe APC concludes arrangements for PMB’s visit

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe state says it has concluded arrangements for the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state, scheduled for Saturday.

Malam Kabiru Ibn-Mohammed, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, disclosed this in telephone interview with newsmen in Gombe on Friday.

He said the President, who would be coming for Presidential campaign rally, was expected to receive some high profile politicians from the opposition parties.

According to him, on arrival, the President will be expected to visit some critical stakeholders in the state like the Emirate Council among others.

He said if not because the President wanted to fulfill some democratic ingredients, no need for him to come because he had the support of Gombe people already.

The state party image maker appealed to the general public to be peaceful during the rally, reminding them that “democracy is not a game of bitterness.“

“APC believes in peace and fair play, rally round and be in peace for the coming of your dear President, the person you love most, “he urged then people.