Emmy Awards Director, Mo Abudu gets membership card

Nigerian filmmaker and owner of EbonyLife Television has received her gold membership card as a Director in the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences.

The Academy is responsible for staging the world famous International Emmy Awards which recognizes excellence in the television industry globally.

It is an organisation of global broadcasters, with members from over 60 countries and over 500 companies.

60 percent of the Board of Directors come from countries outside of the United States, and represents the world’s largest production, distribution and broadcast companies.

The media mogul was elected as a member in Dec. 2018 and stated that it will aid the global recognition and acceptance of the Nigerian film industry.

The filmmaker shared the news on her Instagram page @moabudu with a photograph of her gold membership card.

She said, “Good morning beautiful people, what an honour! I just received my gold membership directors card of the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences, the organisation responsible for staying the International Emmy Awards.”

Abudu hosted and produced “Moments with Mo’’, the first pan-African talk show, before she went on to found EbonyLife TV in 2012, which has grown into a media group.

In 2018, Mo was included in The Powerlist’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage in the UK, alongside Meghan Markle, Anthony Joshua and Lewis Hamilton. (NAN)