Election violence erupts in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—FEW hours to the commencement of the 2019 polls, Anambra State has recorded some violence in three local government areas as the various political parties get set to test their popularity in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly polls.

A member of House of Representatives, Mr. Gabriel Onyenweife, who defected from All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after failing to secure a ticket of APGA, had one of the houses in his compound set ablaze, while 30 motorcycles he assembled for empowerment were razed.

Onyenweife is currently the deputy director of APC campaign council and the attack on his house is causing tension in his Ayamelum local government area.

Also, the campaign vehicle of the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Mr. Chirs Azubogu, was burnt by unknown persons. Nnewi is regarded as one of the areas likely to pose security challenges during the polls.

Only on Thursday, the divisional police station at Ajali in Orumba North local government area of the state was gutted by fire.

Many policemen were beaten up before the station was set ablaze, while some vehicles parked at the station were burnt.

Some detainees at the station were allegedly released by people suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who moved into station immediately the fire started.