Ebedei community comes alive with Egbaoma gas processing plant

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

The sleepy town of Ebedei community, Ukwuani local government area, Delta state came alive during the commissioning of Egbaoma gas processing plant by the Group Managing Director , Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru

The high and mighty in the oil and gas industry in the country were on ground for the epoch making event which has started transforming the predominantly farming community into a major gas hub and a cosmopolitan city.

The GMD , NNPC , Dr Baru whose face betrayed his excitement with the development as he gave his speech said the plant is the “ only onshore third party gas extraction and fractionation plant of its kind in Nigeria today and a mascot of the new gas revolution.”

Continuing, he said the plant signpost the nation’s engineering prowess and local content capacity .

He further commended the promoter of the project, Engr Charles Osezua , Chairman Owel-linkso group for the initiative , noting that this was not his first voyage into gas distribution project in the country. “This is not your first start up . You had done it before with Gaslink that started gas distribution in the Ikeja, Lagos area which has spread to Apapa and beyond”, he noted.

Dr Baru also urged gas operators that are close to the Egbaoma gas plant to come together to supply gas to the plant to maximize its capacity to commercialize flared gas, stressing that the move will be one of the key steps towards ending gas flare in the country.

He also said steps were on to effectively monetize gas resources for national economic growth. “ I also wish to use this medium to assure Deltans and Nigerians that the journey to effective monetization of our vast gas resources for sustainable economic growth and complete end to gas flaring is underway and the future is very bright “, he said.

Chairman of Owel-Linkso, promoter of Gas train and Director in PNG Gas limited , driver of the project , Engr Osezua in his remark earlier thanked Ebedei community for its friendliness and peaceful disposition towards the project which took off in the area five years ago.

He said about fifty million dollars had so far been invested in the project, adding that the plant produces 30 million standard cubic feet of wet gas daily . “ The gas plant offtakes wet gas from the Platform Petroleum /Newcross JV flow station to produce liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, propane, lean gas and natural gas liquids, NGL. The plant contributes to the supply of LPG and propane to the domestic market. The lean gas and NGL are supplied to the industrial sectors “, he said

He added that Egbaoma which is entirely an indigenous gas processing plant has produced about 35,000 metric tones of gas for the nation’s domestic market since it took off.

He said about five hundred homes currently utilize the LPG from the plant , adding that they have also stimulated interest among Nigerians to buy propane for use.

Engr Osezua also made a special appeal to the GMD of NNPC, Dr Baru to develop an industrial gas hub that will bring all gas producers together, thus eliminating multiplicity of gas plants in the country

He also appealed for support for them to replicate the gas processing plant in other parts of the county

Mr Gabriel Elere who also spoke gave an overview of the plant.

The gas processing plant has started creating indirect employment in the hood with eateries and petty shops already springing up around the plant to serve staff.

Vanguard also gathered that locals have been engaged for various jobs by drivers of the project.