Delta LG boss raises alarm over security threat

By Etop Ekanem

WARRI—AS the 2019 general elections draw near, Uvwie Local Government chairman, Ramson Tega Onoyake, yesterday raised alarm over security threats in Uvwie Local Government Area.

Onoyake raised the alarm in a chat with newsmen, shortly after the monthly Uvwie Local Government Peace and Security meeting.

The council boss said: “The state of security in Uvwie is becoming more and more dreadful as the safety of lives and property are under the threat of some persons, who have allegedly sworn to make the town uninhabitable for the populace.”

He claimed that in the evening of Wednesday January 30, at about 8.00 pm, the peaceful town of Uvwie was riddled with gunshots by some persons allegedly sponsored by some unidentified persons.

Kaduna makes progress in education, others – El-Rufai

According to him, “the recent gun battle among the hoodlums and/or cultists would have been bloody but for the prompt intervention of the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies.

“It has also been envisaged that they intend staging a comeback to other areas — Ugborikoko, Ekpan and Effurun before the elections.”

“ It is on this premise that I am calling on all security operatives to be on the alert and ensure that these men of the underworld do not carry out their threats and that the safety of lives and properties are guaranteed in Uvwie Local Government Area and its environs.

“Furthermore, I wish to call on the Inspector-General of Police,IGP Adamu Mohammed as well as the Delta State Commissioner of Police to use their offices to intervene urgently and decisively with a view to prevent a breakdown of law and order in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.”

Hon. Onoyake also reassured the residents of Uvwie that the situation is being seriously handled and addressed.

“You may accordingly go about your normal duties without fear or intimidation,” he stated.