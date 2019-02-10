Commissioning of business/event complex: Okowa lauds cooperative society

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended executives and members of Education Multipurpose Cooperative Society for commissioning an ultra modern business/ event complex at Emebiren Road, Okumagba Layout, Warri South Local Government Area.

Governor Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Delta State, Mrs Mary Iyasere at the occasion in his keynote address noted that the commencement and commissioning of the ultra modern business/event complex is in line with his policy of wealth and job creation as he expressed optimism that the magnificent edifice will create jobs and business opportunities to the people of the twin cities of Warri and Effurun in no distance time.

Governor Okowa also commended the Orosuen ( traditional ruler) of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Professor Paul Oghero Okumagba, Idama 11, for creating a conducive atmosphere for the actualisation of the project.

The MD/CEO, Delta Trust Mortgage Bank, Mrs Roby Okoro, in her address at the occasion, gave kudos to executives and members of the education MPSC who she also congratulated for embarking on the project successfully.

She also hailed Governor Okowa for delivering on his promise of prosperity and housing for all Deltans which noted was a manifestation of the commissioned ultra modern gigantic business/event complex.

Mrs Okoro also gave Governor Okowa a pat on the back for sustaining an enabling platform for the Delta Trust Mortgage Bank to key into his visionary SMART card agenda.

Earlier, the President of Education Multipurpose Corporative Society, Effurun, Mr. Emmanuel Edward Ukeredi, who is also the proprietor of Delta Career’s College, Ugboroke, expressed gratitude to God and appreciation to members of the multipurpose cooperative society for the actualisation of the over one hundred and sixty million naira project.

He further expressed appreciation to the management of Delta Trust Mortgage Bank for granting the multipurpose cooperative society ninety million naira loan for the landmark project,that was started in August 2017.

The Gbokodo-Okpe born renowned educationist also thanked the traditional ruler, Professor Paul Oghenero Okumagba, and indeed the people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom for providing a conducive atmosphere for the project to be executed and completed.

He, however, appealed to Governor Okowa for the rehabilitation of the bad portion of Emebiren Road for easy access to the business/event complex.