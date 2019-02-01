CFAO Motors re-introduces King Long buses

By Theodore Opara

FRONTLINE auto distribut-ing company, CFAO Motors, has once more displayed its strength with the re-introduction of King Long passenger bus and cargo bus into the Nigerian market. At a commercial re-introduction event held in Lagos, CFAO Motors delighted customers, potential customers, industry stakeholders and auto journalists with the charming features of the brand which has already been used and tested in the Nigerian market.

The general manager of CFAO Equipment, a division of the multinational company saddled with the responsibility of distributing the King Long brand in Nigeria, Mr. Laurent Friederich, stated that his company, known for distributing only quality products, settled for King Long because of its salient features.

Friederich said, “CFAO has a solid reputation in Nigeria, and we are distributing the King Long brand because it is a leading Chinese brand in the bus segment”. He added that the company’s strategy is to ensure nationwide distribution of the bus through “our network because we have a solid sales and aftersales network across the country”.

On the outstanding features of the brand, the general manager explained that aside the pocket friendly price, the bus is durable and fuel-efficient, coming with a low maintenance cost, just as it uses the simple technology.

Friederich said the bus can be used for a wide variety of purposes such as intra and inter-city transportation, school bus, church/mosque bus, fast moving consumer goods, FMCG, and cargo distribution bus, ambulance etc. He added that there are plans to study local assembly of the buses in the nearest future.

The Kingwin-15 Seater bus which is ideal for modern day passenger transportation, comes with a 2.237 litre engine on a long wheel base, 5-speed transmission and safety features such as Anti-Locking Braking System, stop lamp, seat belts on all seats, and appropriate braking system.

The functional equipment of the bus include front fog lamp, rear view mirror, rear stepped bumper, speed limit device, among others. It also comes with a petrol engine, CD+MP3 player, front and rear air conditioning system among others.

The Kingwin Cargovan also comes on a long wheel base with a high mount stop lamp, tyre size of 195/70/R15, 2.237 litre engine, and other standard features applicable to the 15 seater bus. It also comes with a generous 7.6 cubic meter space. With the relaunch, the King Long buses are now available for purchase in all CFAO Motors outlets nationwide. Warranty is two years or 60,000 kilometers.

A customer and the proprietor of Troika schools, Lekki, Lagos, Mrs. Erinma Kanno, and a King Long dealer, Mr. Adeleke Samuel affirmed the outstanding features of the King Long buses during the event.

CFAO, founded in 1887, and present in Nigeria since 1920, has been known for its commitment to customer service, dynamism, efficiency boosted by strong local presence as well as a trusted network, while King Long is a leading Chinese bus manufacturer with strong ties to international auto parts suppliers.